Vantiva Ships Over 125 Million Open-Source RDK Devices Globally

Milestone includes RDK-Broadband and RDK-Video devices shipped to Network Service Providers across the world

PARIS, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI), a global technology leader enabling Network Service Providers (NSPs) to connect consumers worldwide, today announced that it has shipped more than 125 million RDK-based customer premise equipment (CPE) products since 2012, strengthening its market share as of 2024. RDK is a fully modular, portable and customizable open-source software solution that standardizes core functions used in video, broadband and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Vantiva has been an active member of the RDK community since its inception, providing RDK solutions across IP, Hybrid and Quadrature Amplitude Modulation devices. In 2014, Vantiva contributed software that helped enable RDK to expand its applicability to broadband devices, meeting the demand of operators worldwide for greater technical commonality among suppliers.

"Vantiva has played a vital role in helping RDK become a driving force for innovation across broadband and video globally," said Jason Briggs, President and General Manager of RDK. "Network Service Providers understand the benefits RDK provides in terms of versatility and software commonality, and the importance of having a proven CPE partner, like Vantiva, who can help them deliver at scale. We look forward to continuing to collaborate with Vantiva to extend the reach of RDK for many years to come."

RDK-Broadband (RDK-B) is an open platform for broadband devices that provides customers with an industry-leading standard of technology facilitating efficiencies in development cycles through collaborative industry contributions that drive lean business results. Operators can efficiently introduce a wider array of enhanced offerings, like parental controls or cybersecurity, while maintaining complete control over design, development, deployment and data management. RDK-Video (RDK-V) provides developers and operators with a unified software stack for set-top boxes (STBs) and home gateways across a broad range of complex video and management functions, including rendering, content, device management and networking.

"RDK has grown exponentially thanks to the leadership of RDK Management and to the more than 600 companies that contribute to the RDK community," said Leopold Diouf, Senior Vice President of the product division at Vantiva. "By leveraging RDK as a platform, Vantiva delivers innovative software solutions to a globally diverse range of NSPs and multiple access technologies – DOCSIS, fiber and fixed wireless access. This approach provides our clients with the latest software advancements efficiently and effectively, empowering them to focus their efforts on new services that drive their businesses forward."

All of Vantiva's DOCSIS gateways ship with RDK-B as the default software stack. Vantiva's RDK-V STBs are deployed with leading NSPs across the globe.

Achieving more than 125 million RDK devices shipped is the latest strategic milestone in Vantiva's ongoing commitment to providing open and innovative technologies for customers and operators around the world. Vantiva's goal is to bring seamless connectivity and premium entertainment experiences to consumers by creating best-in-class CPE and partnering with the most innovative companies in the connected home ecosystem.

