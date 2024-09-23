Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 23 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 11:57
comunicato stampa

VeriPark Receives Microsoft Business Applications 2024/2025 Inner Circle Award and Joins Partner Advisory Council

23 settembre 2024
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VeriPark, a Microsoft Solutions Partner in the Financial Services Industry, has been selected for the Business Applications 2024-2025 Microsoft Inner Circle and the Microsoft Financial Services Partner Advisory Council.

Participation within Inner Circle is based on sales achievements that rank VeriPark in the top echelon of Microsoft's Business Applications global network of partners. Inner Circle members are known for performing at a high-level by delivering innovative solutions that help organizations excel.

Ozkan Erener, CEO VeriPark: "We are honored to once again be recognized by Microsoft for our commitment to driving digital transformation for our clients. Partnering closely with Microsoft allows us to harness the latest technologies to revolutionize the Financial Services Industry. This recognition highlights the success of our collaborative strategy and execution."

VeriPark first joined Microsoft's Inner Circle in 2011 and has since provided innovative solutions that help financial institutions achieve a competitive advantage. By leveraging Microsoft's platform, VeriPark continues to offer unparalleled services and solutions to its clients.

"Partners achieving the Inner Circle demonstrate an exceptional impact helping customers accelerate their AI and digital transformation with Dynamics 365 and Power Platform," said Peter Jensen, Microsoft Business Application Partner Strategy Lead. "Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program partners who achieve the Business Application Inner Circle distinction stand out for their deep AI, Cloud and Industry knowledge."

Additionally, VeriPark's selection for the Financial ServicesPartner Advisory Council highlights its role in shaping Microsoft's financial services strategies and product roadmaps. As a PAC member, VeriPark will provide feedback on Microsoft's financial services solutions and gain early insights into future roadmaps.

About VeriPark 

VeriPark is a global solutions provider enabling financial institutions to become digital leaders by placing Customer Experience at the core of digital transformation. VeriPark's Intelligent Customer Experience suite delivers world class customer journeys on digital and assisted channels.

With its main offices located in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, Asia, Africa and the Middle East, VeriPark helps financial institutions to enhance customer acquisition, retention and cross-sell capabilities. Their proven, secure, and scalable solutions cover Customer Engagement, Omni-Channel Delivery, Branch Automation, and Loan Origination. VeriPark collaborates with clients, crafting innovative technology strategies and solutions, that impact millions of people daily, bringing the promise of digital transformation to life.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2447880/VeriPark_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/veripark-receives-microsoft-business-applications-20242025-inner-circle-award-and-joins-partner-advisory-council-302253197.html

