Mercoledì 31 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 16:10
comunicato stampa

Visionet rebrands as a future-ready engineering partner

31 luglio 2024
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CRANBURY, N.J., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Visionet Systems Inc, a leading provider of technology services and solutions, is excited to announce a comprehensive rebranding that encapsulates its evolving identity, mission, and values. This strategic transformation signifies the company's continuous evolution and unwavering dedication to exceeding customer expectations.

Over the past 27 years, Visionet has thrived on innovation, transforming alongside the ever-changing technological landscape and shaping the future with its engineering expertise. This rebranding aligns with its mission to harness the power of engineering and technology to solve complex challenges and enhance lives, innovating solutions that simplify, empower, and transform.

While its brand identity is evolving, its core values remain steadfast. Visionet continues to uphold problem-solving, agility, adaptability, and customer-centricity. Visionet is committed to delivering the high-quality products and services its customers have come to expect.

Kamran Ozair, CEO of Visionet, expressed his enthusiasm about the new identity, "We are excited to embark on this new journey. This rebranding represents a significant step in our evolution, reflecting our dedication to adapting, engineering, and innovating to meet the needs of our customers and the market."

As part of the rebranding, Visionet introduces a new logo symbolizing its forward-thinking approach and continuous pursuit of growth. The new tagline, 'Engineering. Simplified.' encapsulates the company's vision of making technology more accessible and effective. The company has also strengthened its offerings delivering digital experiences, enterprise modernization, data & AI, and managed IT services to provide even more value to its clients, ensuring a comprehensive and enhanced customer experience. 

Visionet also recognizes the power of collaboration. "We understand that true progress comes through collaboration," said Kamran. "At Visionet, we don't just build solutions – we build partnerships. We equip our clients with the tools and expertise they need to stay ahead of the curve, engineering a future of innovation together."

Visionet's new identity signifies its belief that technology is the greatest enabler, profoundly transforming the way we live and work. With its unwavering commitment to innovation and a deep understanding of technology's potential to create positive change, Visionet is poised to shape a simpler, brighter future. The company's dedication to empowering its clients and collaborators ensures a future where technology empowers people and organizations to thrive.

About Visionet

Visionet is a leading IT services firm delivering digital experiences, enterprise modernization, data & AI applications, and managed IT services. We leverage digital, data, and cloud technologies to meet clients' needs efficiently. Serving diverse sectors, we simplify complexities and foster innovation. With a global presence, Visionet ensures measurable business impact and a unique partnership experience.

Learn more: www.visionet.com.

For media inquiries, please contact: pr@visionet.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2306541/VisionetSystem_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/visionet-rebrands-as-a-future-ready-engineering-partner-302209944.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
