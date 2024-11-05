Visionet strengthens European presence with the strategic acquisition of Rödl Dynamics

CRANBURY, N.J. and BERLIN, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Visionet Deutschland GmbH, a subsidiary of Visionet Systems Inc., has announced the acquisition of Rödl Dynamics GmbH. Rödl Dynamics GmbH is an affiliate of Rödl & Partner, one of the largest auditing and consulting firms in Germany. Rödl Dynamics specializes in digital transformation solutions with a focus on Microsoft Dynamics ERP, CRM, and Business Intelligence for medium-sized enterprises. This acquisition strengthens Visionet's local presence in Germany and bolsters its Microsoft Dynamics offerings in the European market. With the combined expertise of a robust onshore team and Visionet's global delivery expertise, Visionet is poised to deliver scalable digital solutions across industries, solidifying its position as a leading digital solutions provider in Europe.

"This acquisition marks a significant milestone in Visionet's global growth strategy, bringing us closer to our goal of $1 billion in revenue. Together, we are well-positioned to leverage our global consulting and delivery expertise to drive digital innovation and support enterprise customers in achieving their strategic goals," stated Kamran Ozair, CEO of Visionet Systems Inc.

"With Rödl Dynamics, we are even better equipped to deepen our impact in the European region. This acquisition strengthens our Microsoft consulting capabilities globally, allowing us to expand our offerings to a broader customer base and solidify Visionet's position as a trusted advisor for digital transformation," added Ali Zubairy, Head of Europe & UK, Visionet Systems Inc.

"We are gaining an incredibly talented team from Rödl Dynamics. I would like to welcome Andreas Palsbröker and Rene Richartz, the Managing Directors of Rödl Dynamics who will play a crucial role in the growth of Visionet Deutschland," said Adeel Edhi, General Manager, Visionet Deutschland.

With this strategic acquisition, Visionet Deutschland benefits from an expanded base of customers and a skilled Microsoft consulting team. The acquisition also strengthens Visionet's consulting and data capabilities, particularly in the areas of finance, supply chain, manufacturing and retail.

The combined expertise and expanded pool of certified professionals allows Visionet to offer first-class digital transformation solutions, far beyond ERP, to both national and international clients.

The acquisition is supported and advised by Visionet Ventures, the innovation and incubation arm of Visionet Systems Inc. that partners with visionary entrepreneurs to accelerate growth and create lasting impact.

About Rödl Dynamics GmbH

Rödl Dynamics GmbH, an affiliate of Rödl & Partner, focuses on the digital transformation of business processes, delivering tailored ERP, CRM, and Business Intelligence solutions. Leveraging the full Microsoft technology stack, Rödl Dynamics integrates seamless digital solutions for medium-sized enterprises, especially in the retail and services sectors.

For more information, visit Microsoft Dynamics 365 erfolgreich einführen | Rödl Dynamics (roedldynamics.de)

