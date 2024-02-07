Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 07 Febbraio 2024
Aggiornato: 16:31
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Vistex Announces Amos Biegun as Interim CEO

07 febbraio 2024 | 16.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vistex announced today that Amos Biegun has been named its Interim Chief Executive Officer.

Following the tragic death of Vistex's Founder and CEO, Sanjay Shah, Vistex has appointed Amos to lead the company. For the last ten years at Vistex, Amos has led the Rights & Royalties line of business and served as the company's UK Managing Director. Prior to that, Amos was CEO of Counterpoint Systems, a leading provider of Rights & Royalties software, for almost 20 years before Vistex acquired the company in 2014. His previous experience as a CEO and entrepreneur and his long tenure at Vistex as a member of Vistex's Global Leadership Team, made Amos the ideal candidate to lead the company through this next phase.

"Sanjay was an incredible visionary and entrepreneur, his passing has left all of us heartbroken. I am honored to have been chosen to be Vistex's CEO, as we transition into this next phase. Vistex will continue to provide world class software solutions and services for its customers," said Biegun. "Along with our executive leadership team and all of our colleagues at Vistex, I remain committed to the vision which Sanjay laid out, and will continue to deliver against that, now and into the future."

About VistexVistex solutions help businesses take control of their mission-critical processes. With a multitude of programs covering pricing, trade, royalties and incentives, it can be complicated to see where all the money is flowing, let alone how much difference it makes to the topline and the bottomline. With Vistex, business stakeholders can see the numbers, see what really works, and see what to do next – so they can make sure every dollar spent or earned is really driving growth, and not just additional costs. The world's leading enterprises across a spectrum of industries rely on Vistex every day to propel their businesses. Visit www.vistex.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/510323/Vistex_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vistex-announces-amos-biegun-as-interim-ceo-302055148.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza as Interim CEO its Interim chief executive officer as CEO
Vedi anche
News to go
Blinken in Israele
Piattaforma Mares, 21 Paesi potenziano scambi dati
News to go
Settimana corta, al via sperimentazione in Germania
News to go
Auto elettrica o no? Le preferenze degli italiani
News to go
Italia-Giappone, Meloni: "Esercitazioni congiunte al via ad agosto con F35"
News to go
Agricoltori, al via altra settimana di proteste
News to go
Bollette, il 6 febbraio resi noti vincitori asta per tutele graduali
Sanremo 2024, Fiorello a Fazio: "Io dopo Amadeus? No, vado su Onlyfans"
Sanremo 2024, Fazio con Amadeus e Fiorello: il messaggio alla Rai - Video
News to go
Turismo, l'Italia è la meta più desiderata dagli europei
News to go
Tumori, Oms: "Un europeo su 4 rischia di ammalarsi, non tagliare su sanità"
News to go
Lugansk, sale a 28 numero vittime bombardamento panificio


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza