Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 24 Giugno 2024
Aggiornato: 10:03
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

VoltR raises €4 million to industrialise the refurbishment of lithium batteries in Europe

24 giugno 2024 | 09.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ANGERS, France, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VoltR, a French manufacturer of French sustainable lithium batteries, has raised €4 million to industrialise its processes. For this seed funding round, the Deeptech was able to count on C4 Ventures, Exergon, Pays de la Loire Participations and Anjou Amorçage, among others.

VoltR will continue to develop its pilot plant, industrialise  its refurbishment processes, carry out research and development and recruit new talents. A Series A funding round of several tens of millions of euros has already been launched and is expected to close by Q4 of 2024.

Responding to ecological challenges and those concerning European sovereignty

The transition of the energy and industrial sectors – and in particular the electrification of uses – is driving growing demand for batteries. But since raw materials such as lithium are required to produce them, this demand also leads to considerable energy and water consumption.  The carbon footprint generated by producing a classical  battery is much greater than  a refurbed product. That's why VoltR's mission is to maximise the value of batteries by putting them to new uses.

Sustainable batteries with high performance

Founded in 2022, VoltR has developed technologies and processes based on artificial intelligence for characterising, reallocating and reproducing batteries. VoltR manufactures batteries for a variety of applications from used products that retain 80% of their storage capacity on average. Meeting the same quality and capacity expectations as new batteries, their performance sometimes exceeds that of new products.

"Our aim is to build a European circular economy for lithium batteries in order to minimise their environmental impact. The largest lithium deposit is not buried within mines, but rather found in our homes," says Alban Regnier, President and founder of VoltR.

VoltR has raised a total of €2 million in seed capital. The start-up has received support from C4 Ventures and Exergon, among others. VoltR has also received funding from Pays de la Loire Participations and Anjou Amorçage and has secured a further €2 million as a combination of debt and grants.

Camille Bouget / camille.bouget@voltr.tech 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2445238/VoltR_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/voltr-raises-4-million-to-industrialise-the-refurbishment-of-lithium-batteries-in-europe-302179272.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Energia Ambiente Energia ICT Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza Ambiente this seed funding round Francia Angers Europa
Vedi anche
News to go
Hong Kong è la città più costosa al mondo
News to go
Auto, così l'IA cambierà l'interazione fra vetture e passeggeri
News to go
Aumento prezzi voli, le tratte più care
News to go
Scioperi, nel 2023 proclamate 1.649 astensioni
News to go
Tax free shopping, come funziona
News to go
Siccità, è emergenza al Sud
News to go
Transizione energetica, i Paesi più virtuosi
News to go
Procedura d'infrazione, cosa succede e cosa si rischia
News to go
Le prossime mosse della Bce
News to go
Solstizio d'estate, ecco perché quest'anno è oggi
News to go
Maturità 2024, oggi la seconda prova scritta per i maturandi
News to go
Pil Italia 2023, il Sud cresce più del Nord


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza