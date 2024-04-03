VUSE AND THE McLAREN FORMULA 1 TEAM PARTNER WITH JAPANESE ARTIST TO REVEAL LIVERY INSPIRED BY TRADITIONAL SCRIPT

DRIVEN BY CHANGE SPOTLIGHTS UNIQUE ART FORM AHEAD OF 2024 FORMULA 1 MSC CRUISES JAPANESE GRAND PRIX

TOKYO, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Vuse, the no.1 global vape brand*, and the McLaren Formula 1 Team reveal self-taught Japanese artist, MILTZ, as the creator behind the McLaren MCL38 car livery at the FORMULA 1 MSC CRUISES JAPANESE GRAND PRIX 2024.

Inspired by the traditional script, Edomoji, which emerged at the end of the Edo period (1603-1868), the bespoke livery honours past Japanese traditions, but with a modern twist, bringing an underrepresented art form to the iconic Suzuka circuit.

Artist MILTZ's livery design represents the speed of the Formula 1 race cars, translated as an Edomoji-inspired dragon racing through the clouds. The clouds demonstrate the rush of the car and the friction between the tyres and the track. MILTZ has also added his creative touch to the drivers' names and numbers displayed on the MCL38 by creating these in his signature style, especially for the Japanese Grand Prix.

Livery artist, MILTZ, comments: "When I first became a freelance artist, I never thought an opportunity like this was possible - this is the biggest international project I have ever done! As I continue to build my profile as an artist, I want my artwork to champion the rich traditions of Japanese writing culture, such as Edomoji, but with a modern twist. From my work with local businesses in Japan to the McLaren Formula 1 team, there are so many beautiful stories to tell through art."

Driven by his passion to hone his craft and disenfranchised by not being able to express his creativity, MILTZ quit his job at a design agency to follow his dream. Fast forward over 10 years, he celebrates his artwork on one of the grandest stages of all.

Luca Angiolillo, Head of McLaren Partnership at BAT, comments: "We're extremely proud to debut Driven by Change in Japan with the launch of another iconic bespoke livery. 2024 marks the fourth year that Vuse and McLaren are continuing to push boundaries and champion a new generation of creative talent - and MILTZ is just another example of that. With his passion for progressing past traditions with a modern flair, I can't wait to see where he goes next."

Taking inspiration from the Vuse and McLaren liveries of the past, MILTZ channeled the wild lines of Rabab Tantawy's Nubians to create his eye-catching livery design.

Louise McEwen, Chief Marketing Officer, McLaren Racing, comments: "We are really excited to bring Driven by Change to Japan for the 2024 iteration of the campaign alongside our partner Vuse. Now in its fourth year, we have seen the successes of the campaign in showcasing the incredible creativity of these talented and undiscovered artists for the world to see on our race cars."

To discover more about MILTZ's story and the Driven by Change initiative, visit Vuse and MILTZ's social channels.

*Based on Vype/Vuse estimated value share from RRP in measured retail for vapour (i.e. total vapour category value in retail sales) in key vapour markets: USA, Canada, France, UK, Germany as of May 2023

