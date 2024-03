Westport Reschedules Q4 and 2023 Audited Financial Results Release to Post-Market on March 25, 2024

VANCOUVER, BC, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSX: WPRT) (NASDAQ: WPRT) ("Westport" or "The Company") announces that, in consideration of the Company's announcement today regarding the signing of an investment agreement to form a joint venture to accelerate the commercialization of its HPDI fuel system, the Company will reschedule the release of its audited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ending December 31, 2023. Results will now be issued on Monday, March 25, 2024, after the close of market. A conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results and other corporate developments will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET (7:00 a.m. PT)Dial-in: 1-416-764-8688 or toll-free at 1-888-390-0546Webcast: https://investors.wfsinc.com

To join the conference call without operator assistance, callers may register up to 60 minutes before the event and enter their phone number through this RapidConnect URL: https://emportal.ink/48oua6E and receive an instant automated call back.

To access the conference call replay, please dial 1-888-390-0541 (Canada & USA toll-free) or 1-416-764-8677 using the passcode 618393#. The telephone replay will be available until April 9, 2024.

