Lunedì 23 Settembre 2024
When Technology and Fashion Illuminate Paris Fashion Week: Yaber and Pantone Color Institute Debut Exclusive K3 Projector in Lunar Rock

23 settembre 2024 | 12.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PARIS, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yaber, a pioneer of entertainment projectors, has collaborated with the Pantone Color Institute to unveil a limited edition K3 projector in the exclusive Yaber Lunar Rock shade at Paris Fashion Week. This landmark collaboration represents Pantone Color Institute's first partnership with a projector brand, showcasing Yaber Lunar Rock—a color that defines timeless elegance, blending high-end refinement with classic charm.

"Lunar Rock is an elusive gray with a quiet temperament and a hint of metallic sheen whose presence creates an atmosphere of luxury," says Laurie Pressman, Vice President of the Pantone Color Institute. "Inspired by the enduring beauty of rock and stone, pebble and granite—elements that have weathered and withstood the test of time—Lunar Rock infuses Yaber's premier projector with a sense of hidden strength and reliability."

This limited edition K3 projector combines stunning style with top-notch performance, ensuring it truly "looks better" in every way. The Yaber Lunar Rock color exudes confidence and modern elegance, while its 1,600 ANSI lumens and exclusive NovaGlowTM technology bring images to life, allowing you to enjoy a viewing experience that not only looks better but also performs better.

The standard K3 series, featuring the same powerful performance, is now available for pre-order on Yaber's official website. Additionally, the Yaber Projector T2 for outdoor movie nights and parties is available on Amazon.

About Yaber

Founded in 2018, Yaber is a pioneer of entertainment projectors, having successfully delivered over two million units to enthusiasts in more than 120 countries and regions worldwide. Yaber has been honored with prestigious awards, including the Red Dot Award and the CES Innovation Award 2024.

Yaber is committed to pushing the boundaries of both visual and audio excellence. Every Yaber projector is crafted to deliver exceptional experiences, embodying a pursuit of perfection and offering users outstanding audiovisual quality, as well as an enriching journey of continual self-transcendence.

For the latest updates, visit https://www.yaber.com/collections as Yaber continues redefining entertainment excellence.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2511581/K3_PANTONE_KV2____0919.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2348478/Yaber_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/when-technology-and-fashion-illuminate-paris-fashion-week-yaber-and-pantone-color-institute-debut-exclusive-k3-projector-in-lunar-rock-302255448.html

