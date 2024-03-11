Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 11 Marzo 2024
Winter tests prove BWI Group's top technology

11 marzo 2024 | 14.00
LETTURA: 3 minuti

EMB dynamic test leads brake-by-wire

BEIJING, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BWI Group conducted dynamic extreme-cold tests for the quality and performance of the product lineup installed on all-new mainstream car models in Europe, North America and Asia, while its revolutionary Electro Mechanic Braking technology dynamic test wrapped up on Mar 8.

As the world's leading tier one supplier, BWI Group insists on carrying out winter tests in three continents, which not only proves the performance and working status of the Group's intelligent chassis products in real snow and cold conditions, but also reflects the more stringent global R&D standards of BWI Group.

George Chang, member of Board of Directors and Global CEO of BWI Group said, "Our products are sold globally alongside vehicle products from over 50 customers worldwide. Consequently, BWI Group must adhere to increasingly rigorous international technical standards throughout the entire R&D to production process. For instance, we firmly maintain conducting extreme cold tests annually in China, the United States, and Europe to fulfill the demands of international standards."

Given the global chassis market is rife with varying regulations and technical standards in areas such as safety, environmental protection, noise, and electromagnetic compatibility, the smart chassis company works in world-class vehicle testing centers in Swedish Lapland, the U.S. Michigan's Upper Peninsula and farthest northern Heilongjiang Province in China every winter to prove the latest smart brakes and suspensions for world-renowned auto brands' latest models.

Based on the customer centered culture and values, the international premium tier-1 supplier's winter tests in three regions are designed to focus on real ice, snow, and cold conditions for robust product development to meet the strict standards and differentiated needs of the three major automobile markets, drawing closer to Customers in Europe, the U.S., and China.

This year, the company's line-up in the global winter tests include iDBC1 (1-Box) integrated brake control system, Electric Parking Brake, Electric Stability Control, the 4th generation MagneRide suspension, and the Semi-Active Roll Control system.

It is worth mentioning that the company's industry-leading controlled braking technology, full-dry Electro-Mechanical Brake, is now undergoing a dynamic extreme-cold test on a premium SUV in Arjeplog, Sweden, to prove its performance and global quality.

The full-dry EMB is full electric plug and play product fully meeting the needs of smart braking system to empower higher-level autonomous driving, and it quietly completed its maiden winter test in February, 2023 in China'sHeilongjiang Province.

Ambitious future target

Facing the future of intelligent and electric automobiles, BWI Group has actively developed technology and expanded production of smart chassis products with the efforts of over 900 R&D team members worldwide.

BWI Group's brake-by-wire and active suspension products are empowering Level-2 to Level-4 Plus autonomous driving and lead to a climbing market share of intelligent products in global sales.

BWI Group's brake-by-wire products recently entered the European market in a large deal with a well-known European auto group, and also returned to the mainstream market in North America with a high-volume application last year.

The company started providing iDBC2 (2-Box) and iDBC1 intelligent wired braking systems in the second half of 2023. An iDBC1 production line recently completed its construction in Jiangsu province, China.

George Chang said, "Our smart chassis products, including wired braking and active suspension systems, are gaining global markets speedily, and their order values are 1.7 times of our foundation brakes and passive dampers last year."

Thanks to the progress on technological breakthroughs, business development, and production, the company's total order value rocketed by nearly 300% year-on-year in 2023.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2359134/BWI_Group_conducted_dynamic_extreme_cold_tests_in_Arjeplog_Sweden.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/winter-tests-prove-bwi-groups-top-technology-302085151.html

