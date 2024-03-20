Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 20 Marzo 2024
Aggiornato: 15:58
Women are Reshaping the AI Talent Landscape New Research Shows Exponential Global Growth

20 marzo 2024 | 15.30
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Zeki Research finds Women prioritize excellence in research, science, and engineering throughout their careers and express greater interest in making AI safe for society through their professional work

LONDON, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeki Research, a UK-based talent intelligence platform that identifies and ranks the top one percent of AI talent globally, published its first Women in AI 2024 report today.

Zeki's AI dataset is the only of its kind in the world--- including more than 133,000 individuals and over 2 million unique data points. In this Women in AI 2024 report, Zeki has ranked and scored 33,000+ women from 109 countries educated or working at over 4,300 universities or employed by over 42,000 companies or organisations globally.

These precise, data-led insights focus on where and how to find, attract, and retain top women in AI. Top findings in the free report include:

The full Women in AI 2024 report is available for free download at www.thezeki.com. For expanded insights, see Zeki's flagship report, the State of AI Talent 2024, for actionable intelligence on the countries, companies, universities, and sectors winning and losing in the race for top AI talent. This intelligence provides organizations with a first mover advantage to identify investment opportunities, accelerate innovation, and acquire premier talent.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2367294/Early_career_women_are_highly_valued_by_peers.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2367388/Zeki_Research.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/women-are-reshaping-the-ai-talent-landscape-new-research-shows-exponential-global-growth-302094701.html

