Mercoledì 27 Marzo 2024
Aggiornato: 12:05
Woolpert Acquires Ireland-Based Murphy Geospatial, a Leading European Geospatial Solutions Firm

27 marzo 2024
LETTURA: 3 minuti

This acquisition expands Woolpert's geospatial solutions footprint in Europe and supports the expansion and advancement of mapping technology and innovation.

DAYTON, Ohio, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Woolpert has acquired Murphy Geospatial, a multidisciplinary geospatial solutions company that is headquartered in Kilcullen, Ireland. Murphy Geospatial is a private, family-owned geospatial solutions company that delivers a broad range of services that include survey, mobile and indoor mapping, asset monitoring, subsurface engineering, and 3D digital twin development. The firm has a staff of nearly 400 across six offices in Ireland and the United Kingdom. 

Woolpert is a private, U.S.-based architecture, engineering, and geospatial firm that was founded in 1911 and has been providing comprehensive and integrated geospatial services for more than 50 years. Woolpert President Neil Churman said this acquisition is focused on the expansion and elevation of Woolpert's geospatial capabilities in Europe. This union will enable the companies to align best practices, leverage operational efficiencies, and advance services that include survey, reality capture, BIM, asset monitoring, GIS, and all forms of mapping. 

"Over the last four decades, Murphy Geospatial has solidified itself as an innovative geospatial partner throughout Ireland, the UK, and the surrounding regions," Churman said. "Together with Murphy Geospatial, Woolpert will expand its geospatial presence in Europe to improve our offering to customers, accelerate next-level solutions, and provide vital support to the infrastructure, manufacturing, construction, property, utility, and natural environment sectors." 

Murphy Geospatial CEO Niall Murphy and his team will continue to lead Murphy Geospatial, a Woolpert Company, in strategic alignment with Woolpert. Murphy said the companies share a dedication to client service, geospatial innovation, industry leadership, and employee culture. 

"We are thrilled to be joining forces with the Woolpert team," Murphy said. "Their long-standing history in the geospatial sector and commitment to creating a great place to work for employees makes them an ideal match for us. We look forward to taking this next step to better serving our valued clients and advancing the industry together." 

About Murphy GeospatialFounded over 40 years ago, Murphy Geospatial now has six offices across the UK and Ireland and employs nearly 400 experts who have delivered more than 27,000 projects. Murphy Geospatial captures, collates, verifies, and governs geospatial data, enabling its clients to make informed decisions to increase efficiencies, reduce risk, and enhance value across the project life cycle. Setting the standards in the industry, Murphy Geospatial delivers geospatial certainty you can trust. With proven geospatial solutions through the design, construction, and in-use phases of projects across six key sectors; Infrastructure, Manufacturing, Property, Natural Environment, Energy and Utilities. Services include geospatial consultancy, aerial/UAV surveys, BIM, digital construction, topographical surveys, laser scanning, property surveys, rail surveys, structural and environmental monitoring, subsurface investigation and more. 

About Woolpert Woolpert is the premier architecture, engineering, geospatial (AEG), and strategic consulting firm, with a vision to become one of the best companies in the world. We innovate within and across markets to effectively serve public, private, and government clients worldwide. Woolpert is a Global Top 100 Geospatial Company, a Top 100 ENR Global Design firm, has earned seven Great Place to Work certifications, and actively nurtures a culture of growth, inclusion, diversity, and respect. Founded in 1911 in Dayton, Ohio, Woolpert has been America's fastest-growing AEG firm since 2015. Woolpert has over 2,000 employees and more than 60 offices on five continents. Visit woolpert.com

Media contacts: Woolpert: Jill Kelley; 937-531-1258, jill.kelley@woolpert.comMurphy Geospatial: Kirsty Ostell; 0191 2325690, kirsty@o.agency 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/463993/Woolpert_2023_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2372703/Murphy_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/woolpert-acquires-ireland-based-murphy-geospatial-a-leading-european-geospatial-solutions-firm-302100656.html

