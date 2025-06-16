WuXi AppTec Recognized by Extel 2025 Asia Executive Team Rankings with Top Honors

SHANGHAI, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi AppTec, a global company that provides a broad portfolio of R&D and manufacturing services to enable companies in the pharmaceutical and life science industries, has been recognized among the Top 10 "Most Honored Companies" in new rankings from Extel (formerly known as Institutional Investor).

WuXi AppTec was chosen from more than 1,600 companies across 18 industries in Extel's 2025 Executive Team rankings for companies in Asia (ex-Japan/ANZ). This distinction, which is based on a survey of investment professionals, is a testament to the Company's success in advancing the highest quality of patient care by empowering its customers to deliver innovative therapies worldwide.

Notably, WuXi AppTec achieved first-place rankings in the Healthcare, Pharma & Biotech sector in the following categories: "Best CEO," "Best CFO," "Best Company Board," "Best IR Program" and "Best ESG Program." This recognition underscores how WuXi AppTec's unique Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) model continues to drive sustainable business growth and enable the industry, patients and customers, creating lasting value to shareholders.

Extel's annual Executive Team survey is a trusted benchmark for global capital markets. More than 6,300 portfolio managers and analysts at 1,324 institutions (including 1,167 buy-side firms and 157 sell-side firms) participated in this year's survey, which nominated and rated 1,668 companies and 2,367 executives across 18 industries in Asia (ex-Japan/ANZ).

WuXi AppTec enables customers to deliver cutting-edge care to patients by prioritizing customer needs, embracing scientific innovation, and capturing new molecule opportunities. The company's unique CRDMO model provides seamless support across the entire drug development process, lowering the cost of both research and deployment, while adhering to the highest quality standards.

About WuXi AppTec

As a global company with operations across Asia, Europe, and North America, WuXi AppTec provides a broad portfolio of R&D and manufacturing services that enable the global pharmaceutical and life sciences industry to advance discoveries and deliver groundbreaking treatments to patients. Through its unique business models, WuXi AppTec's integrated, end-to-end services include chemistry drug CRDMO (Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization), biology discovery, preclinical testing and clinical research services, helping customers improve the productivity of advancing healthcare products through cost-effective and efficient solutions. WuXi AppTec received an AA ESG rating from MSCI for the fourth consecutive year in 2024 and its open-access platform is enabling around 6,000 customers from over 30 countries to improve the health of those in need – and to realize the vision that "every drug can be made and every disease can be treated."

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire