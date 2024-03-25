Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 25 Marzo 2024
Aggiornato: 13:04
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Wyeth launches China's first infant formula with two types of HMOs, leading the way in HMO innovation

25 marzo 2024 | 11.41
LETTURA: 1 minuti

SHANGHAI, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Filling a gap in the local HMO market, the recently released illuma HMO Liquid Formula is the first in China to contain two essential HMOs, 2'-Fucosyllactose (2'-FL) and Lacto-N-neotetraose (LNnT). This clinically proven product offers substantial advantages for the general well-being of newborns between the ages of 0 and 12 months. It diminishes lower respiratory tract infections by 55%, bronchitis by 70%, and the likelihood of using antibiotics by 53%.

Meanwhile, based on this ground-breaking innovation, the domestic HMO clinical study project for Chinese infants has officially started. Nestlé Research & Development (China) and Wyeth Nutrition are the project's sponsors. Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine's Xinhua Hospital is in charge of the endeavor. Collaborating with clinical centers in elite hospitals around the country, the project aims to verify the clinical effectiveness of the two HMOs that have been approved for Chinese infants. This will ensure that more Chinese babies can timely and continuously benefit from the early-life health benefits that HMOs bring.

Ms. Shiela Qiu, Regional Business Head, Wyeth Nutrition Greater China Region, stated, "We are thrilled to achieve another milestone in the Chinese infant nutrition market. Wyeth Nutrition's dominant position in the global human milk oligosaccharide (HMO) industry is further evidenced by the introduction of China's first HMO-infused infant formula, which contains two different kinds of HMOs. Wyeth Nutrition is dedicated to fostering the superior growth of the Chinese infant nutrition market, bringing together worldwide research resources and quickening local innovation, and offering Chinese newborns more complete early-life nutrition options."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2370504/HMO__KV___final.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wyeth-launches-chinas-first-infant-formula-with-two-types-of-hmos-leading-the-way-in-hmo-innovation-302098056.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Media_E_Pubblicita Alimentazione Alimentazione Economia_E_Finanza local HMO market Wyeth launches China's first infant way in HMO innovation percorso
Vedi anche
News to go
Attacco Mosca, ultime news
News to go
Rc Auto, in 2 anni +10,5% costo tariffe
News to go
Ex Ilva, domani a Palazzo Chigi il vertice sulla ripartenza
News to go
Impennata di cyber attacchi nel 2023: +184% di casi
News to go
Attentato in Russia, ultime news
News to go
Sanità, medici in fuga. Schillaci: "Lavoriamo a scudo penale duraturo per medici"
News to go
Scuola, Cgia Mestre: "465mila ragazzi hanno abbandonato gli studi nel 2022"
News to go
Booking, faro Antitrust per presunto abuso di posizione dominante
News to go
Sciopero treni 23-24 marzo, chi si ferma e per quanto
News to go
Dl Elezioni, via libera definitivo alla Camera
Acqua e servizio idrico, in Italia tariffe tra le più basse d'Europa
News to go
Vittime mafia, corteo a Roma e manifestazioni in tutta Italia


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza