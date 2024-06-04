XCMG Unveils 39 Innovative Machinery Models at KOMATEK 2024 in Istanbul

ISTANBUL, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG Machinery (SHE:000425, "XCMG"), a global leader in the manufacturing construction machinery, has partnered with local distributors ENKA Pazarlama, HBZ Makina, Hakan Makina and Odabaşı Makina to showcase an impressive lineup of 37 machines across nine categories at KOMATEK 2024, that took place from May 29 to June 1.

At KOMATEK 2024, XCMG Machinery showcased a diverse range of equipment, including cranes, excavators, loaders, and road machinery. This exhibition highlighted both traditional diesel-powered and cutting-edge electric models tailored for the Turkish market.

The KOMATEK Engineering Machinery Technology Exhibition, renowned as Turkey's largest and one of Europe's most influential industry tradeshows, featured an impressive lineup of over 500 brands and catered to the needs of over 40,000 visitors from around the region.

Visitors to XCMG's expansive booth covering an area of 2,895 square meters encountered diesel and new technology electric products. Among these are the XC998 marble loader designed specifically for marble quarries and the XDR80TE mining truck, XCMG's first product launched in Turkey's mining sector this year.

XCMG Machinery showcased an impressive lineup of diesel and cutting-edge electric products, including brand-new offerings specifically tailored for the Turkish market, such as XDR80TE electric mining trucks, medium and large electric loaders, along with the XC998 marble loader designed specifically for marble quarries.

XCMG has forged solid partnerships with Turkey's leading dealers to better serve industrial clients in Turkey and its surrounding regions, with its electric forklifts and marble loaders making an appearance at the İzmir Marble Fair in April.

