Xencelabs Unveils Industry First 16-Inch 4K OLED Pen Display: The Ultimate Blend of Professionalism and Portability

The ultra-slim and lightweight OLED pen display provides exceptional portability, vibrant color, high contrast levels, and precise, natural pen performance.

VANCOUVER, Wash., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Xencelabs, the global provider of digital drawing solutions and new choice for creative professionals, announces the Xencelabs Pen Display 16, its new pen-on-screen solution for creative content professionals, educators, and students.

Create Where, When and How You Want

Flexibility is one of the hallmarks of the Xencelabs Pen Display 16 and the number of ways you can use the device is a testament to Xencelabs' product design philosophy. At just .47 inches (12mm) and very light, 2.67 lbs (1.21kg), the display can go wherever creativity takes you – to your favorite café, a client presentation or from classroom to home. The Xencelabs Pen Display 16 will connect to any compatible PC, Mac, or Linux laptop via a single USB-C to USB-C cable. A 10-bit hub is included for those needing to connect through HDMI or Display Port. The included light and easy to carry Xencelabs Mobile Easel stand offers two drawing angles.

OLED Display for Stunning Image Quality

A 4K OLED pen display answers the call from creative users wanting the colors from their drawings and paintings to be more vivid and realistic. The OLED display also provides an absence of visual artifacts such as backlight bleeding and blooming pixels. Furthermore, artists delight in the device's ability to create lifelike colors against a true black background.

Additionally, the display's edge-to-edge, super-AG etched glass surface offers a seamless and natural pen-on-paper feel and virtually no glare. Supporting up to 1.07 billion colors, the pen display features five factory-calibrated color spaces: Adobe® RGB (98%), P3-DCS (98%), sRGB (99%), Rec 2020 and Rec 709. The display's aluminum back housing delivers rapid heat dissipation without any disruptive fan noise.

Fluid, Accurate, Responsive Pen Performance

The Xencelabs Pen Display 16 comes with two pressure-sensitive pens to meet with the ergonomic or style needs of the artist. The 3-Button pen has a wider barrel with three customizable application shortcut buttons and the two button Thin Pen is for those who are looking for the feel and effects produced by a real pencil or thinner brush. Both come with a pressure-sensitive eraser.

Quick Keys – Up to 40 Shortcuts per Application

The super user-friendly Quick Keys remote features eight customizable keys with OLED display and a color-coded dial for creating multiple software application shortcuts. It works up to 53 hours on a single charge.

Pricing and Availability

The Xencelabs Pen Display 16 Bundle ($1,249. MSRP USD, €1389 MSRP EU, £1199 MSRP UK) and Xencelabs Pen Display 16 Essentials ($999. MSRP USD, €1129 MSRP EU, £969 MSRP UK) are expected to be available this May and the end of June respectively at the Xencelabs eStore and Amazon. To discover other regional pricing and local dealers around the globe, please see www.xencelabs.com.

About Xencelabs

Xencelabs, founded in 2019, is a global company providing best-in-class digital drawing solutions enabling creative professionals to expand their creativity and enhance productivity. For more on Xencelabs, visit www.xencelabs.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2407308/Xencelabs_Pen_Display_16.jpg