Venerdì 26 Luglio 2024
Xiamen Airlines Celebrates Its 40th Anniversary

26 luglio 2024 | 12.21
LETTURA: 2 minuti

XIAMEN, China, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 25, 2024, the 40th Anniversary Ceremony of Xiamen Airlines was held in Xiamen. At this event, the review of the company's 40-year inspiring history was made, and a new blueprint mapped.

In his letter replied to Xiamen Airlines employees to celebrate the anniversary, President Xi Jinping extended warm congratulations, and expressed fervent hopes. Zhao Dong, Chairman of Xiamen Airlines, remarked that the president's words mean both the highest honor the company has received, and the greatest responsibility awaiting fulfillment. While reviewing the company's 40-year history, Zhao emphasized the meaningfulness of the "three mosts": most grateful for President Xi's caring guidance, most thankful for support and empathy of leaders at all levels and in all kinds of organizations, and most admiring devotion of all employees generation after generation.

Looking forward, Zhao Dong said that Xiamen Airlines will stick to President Xi's new visions, carry forward distinguished values that the organization was built upon, and keep Xiamen Airlines Spirit alive. By protecting and continuing "Xiamen Airlines Undertaking", the company will play a bigger role in promoting economic and social development, enhancing cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation, turbocharging high-quality development in the civil aviation industry, and boosting China's strength in transportation.

At the ceremony, the honorary title and medal of "Xiamen Airlines Pioneers in Entrepreneurship'" was conferred, and Framework Agreement on Joint Support for Deepening Reform of Xiamen Airlines signed.

The day before the ceremony, the company launched a publicity campaign under the same theme at the Bagua Mansion on Kulangsu Island, the UNESCO World Cultural Heritage Site. The campaign features the release of the corporate anthem "Egrets by Your Side" and its first white paper on corporate social responsibility (CSR), and the announcement of strengthening cooperation with the UN Global Compact China Office by including five major initiatives with the aim "propel sustainable development fly for a better world".

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2469718/The_40th_Anniversary_Ceremony_Xiamne_Airlines.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xiamen-airlines-celebrates-its-40th-anniversary-302207431.html

