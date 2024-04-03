Cerca nel sito
 
Xinhua Finance: Showcase of Innovation Marks Chongqing's First Intelligent Manufacturing Contest

03 aprile 2024 | 05.50
LETTURA: 1 minuti

CHONGQING, China, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From March 29th to 30th, Yongchuan, Chongqing, played host to the climax of the First Manufacturing Intelligence Solution Innovation Contest, which included both the finals and an accompanying Innovation Conference. Following a rigorous three-month competition period, four teams emerged victorious, each securing the first prize for outstanding solutions within their respective categories. The competition was segmented into four principal tracks: enhancement of basic manufacturing capabilities, optimization of key production processes, assurance of core element resources, and innovation in intelligent detection technology.

The theme of the contest was "Exploring New Productive Forces to Promote New Industrialization—Innovation-Driven, Empowering Intelligent Manufacturing." During the finals held on March 29th, after tense live roadshows and debates, the judging panel, composed of technical experts and industry experts, selected four first-place, eight second-place, twelve third-place, sixteen honorable mentions, and thirty-eight excellence awards from an initial pool of 80 solutions that excelled in the preliminary rounds. These awards highlighted a collection of innovative, leading, and scalable solutions that are poised to significantly boost the supply capacity of intelligent manufacturing solutions and further the high-quality advancement of China's manufacturing sector.

The contest venue, Yongchuan District in Chongqing, is strategically positioned along the principal economic corridor linking Chengdu and Chongqing, the two economic powerhouses of Western China. This area is explicitly designated by the national government as a modern manufacturing hub and a cornerstone for vocational education across the region. Hosting the event, Yongchuan District is at the forefront of embracing digital transformation, with an ambitious goal to emerge as a beacon of digital and innovative development within the Chengdu-Chongqing economic axis.

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-finance-showcase-of-innovation-marks-chongqings-first-intelligent-manufacturing-contest-302106631.html

