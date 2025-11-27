circle x black
Xuelei Fragrance Museum: A Global Landmark of Scent and the New Pilgrimage Destination for Fragrance Lovers

27 novembre 2025 | 11.24
GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In Guangzhou, a new fragrance is reshaping what it means to travel.It comes not from a boutique or a niche perfume house, but from a vast sensory institution newly certified by Guinness World Records as the "Largest Fragrance Museum" (9,500.878 m², Guangzhou, 27 November 2025)—the Xuelei Fragrance Museum.Here, scent becomes architecture, storytelling, and a new way of experiencing a city.

01｜A Museum Built in the Language of ScentThe museum's presence begins with its architecture:a distillation-inspired structure wrapped in red brick, evoking both industrial heritage and futuristic craft. A tall central atrium pulls sunlight deep into the building, setting the tone before any fragrance is smelled.Across five levels, visitors discover:

Here, scent becomes a cultural vocabulary—one capable of interpreting memory, history, and identity.

02｜The Five-Story AI Fragrance Installation:The Museum's Visual and Experiential CenterpieceThe highlight that captures every visitor's attention is the towering AI fragrance installation extending through five floors.Hundreds of transparent fragrance vessels hang in a radial constellation around a spiraling staircase.Light filters through them, turning every ascent into a cinematic moment—as if walking through a nebula made of scent.More than visual poetry, the installation forms the starting point of the museum's data-driven scent journey.With a digital Scent Card, visitors sample fragrance notes across 300+ scent points, mapping their reactions—citrus brightness, floral warmth, woody depth.At the end, the fourth-floor Time Machine of Scent generates a personal Fragrance Travel Report:a sensory portrait of individual preference.Then comes the magic:on the first floor, the AI-blending station—often described as "cyber perfumery magic"—creates a bespoke perfume in just three minutes, from formula to bottling.Technology democratizes perfumery, granting each visitor the creative agency once reserved for professionals.

03｜A New Pilgrimage Destination for Fragrance Lovers WorldwideWith its record-breaking scale and innovative sensory design, the museum has quickly become:

Visitors leave not only with a scent, but with a new understanding of how fragrance shapes perception, memory, and culture.On your next journey, let scent be the destination. And the Xuelei Fragrance Museum might just be the place worth traveling across continents for.

About XueleiGuangzhou Xuelei Cosmetics Co., Ltd. has specialized in fragrance and perfume development, manufacturing, and integrated solutions for over 30 years. The company offers one-stop services for fragrance innovation, production, and global brand support.

For more information, please visit:Website: www.xuelei.comInstagram: XUELEI FRAGRANCE MUSEUMEmail: odmservice@xuelei.comAddress: No. 1 Ketai 2nd Road, Baiyun District, Guangzhou, China

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2833619/862A7974_opq4158963926.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xuelei-fragrance-museum-a-global-landmark-of-scent-and-the-new-pilgrimage-destination-for-fragrance-lovers-302627498.html

