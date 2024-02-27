Yaber Unveils Upgraded K2s and Introduces V12/U12 Entertainment Projectors during MWC

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yaber, a pioneer in the entertainment projector industry, proudly reveals the enhanced version of its ever-popular product, the Yaber K2s, alongside the introduction of the Yaber V12/U12 projectors, promising an expanded realm of infinite content at the 2024 Mobile World Congress.

The Yaber K2s home theater projector is renowned for its dynamic and immersive audio experience, featuring JBL & Dolby audio support, as well as NFC Screencast functionality. Users can effortlessly cast movies to their screens by simply tapping their NFC-enabled mobile phones to the projector. Now it introduces an upgraded entertainment journey with a host of enhancements, including:

Yaber V12/U12 Main Features:

Both the upgraded K2s and the new V12/U12 models are set to be available in the North American, APAC, EMEA, Eastern Europe, and Latin American markets starting from April 10, 2024.

Established in 2018, Yaber has consistently led the way in the entertainment projector sector. Collaborating with over 2,000 global offline retailers such as Best Buy, Target, Sharaf DG, TEKNOSA, etc., and with a cumulative shipment of 2 million units, their projectors have delighted enthusiasts in over 120 countries and regions.

About Yaber

At Yaber, we're not just a brand; we're an experience. Our mission is to craft high-quality, high-performance entertainment projectors that resonate with the dynamic and creative spirits of the younger generation.

We strive to offer a unique, bold and elevated audio-visual experience that lights up the vibrant colors of life. Notably, Yaber has been honored with prestigious awards, including the Red Dot Award, the Yanko Design Award, and the CES Innovation Award 2024.

