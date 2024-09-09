Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 09 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 09:25
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Yadea Showcases Advanced Electric Two-Wheelers at IFA Berlin 2024, Leading the Way in Sustainable Mobility

09 settembre 2024 | 09.24
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BERLIN, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin (IFA), the top-tier international tech fair, opened in Berlin, Germany from September 6th to 10th. Coinciding with the 100th anniversary of IFA, Yadea, the world's largest electric two-wheeler brand, makes another appearance with its flagship electric bikes, electric scooters, and cutting-edge green riding technology, impressing the visitors and industry with its strong brand presence and product innovation.

At the show, Yadea delivered its high-quality kick scooters in Booth 2.2-310, including the ElitePrime, EliteMax, Artist, and KS6 Pro models, all ideal for city commuting and embodying a sustainable, eco-friendly lifestyle. It's worth mentioning that ElitePrime is equipped with advanced shock absorption and a maximum power output of 1500W, which can deliver a swift and smooth ride. Besides, its self-healing tubeless tires can be quickly filled with self-healing technology for seamless repairs when it comes to nail damage.

Another standout electric bike model, the Trooper01, is equally impressive. Equipped with a 250W motor, the Trooper01 features dual suspension and wide tires for enhanced road handling, and its retro motorcycle design has gained significant popularity among young international users. And it has been tested and certified by the esteemed TUV SUD laboratory, meeting the EN15194 safety standard, which makes it a highly reliable electric bike for the European market.

This year, Yadea's participation at IFA goes beyond just showcasing its latest products. The brand is leveraging the event as a strategic platform to explore new opportunities for business collaboration. By fostering relationships with international distributors and retailers, Yadea aims to  further establish itself as a leading player in the sustainable mobility sector.

Yadea continues to lead the electric two-wheeler market, maintaining the top sales spot for seven consecutive years. All products on display meet strict European certification standards, and the company has earned recognition for its innovation in green mobility, holding over 1,900 patents, two national CNAS laboratories, and six R&D centers. Yadea's strategic global expansion is further supported by its eight production bases, including key facilities in Indonesia and Vietnam, catering to its growing international footprint.

As the global demand for sustainable transportation grows, Yadea's commitment to green mobility remains at the forefront of its mission. With its pioneering technology and dedication to reducing carbon emissions, the company continues to make significant strides toward a cleaner, more environmentally friendly future.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2499791/IFA_Berlin_2024.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yadea-showcases-advanced-electric-two-wheelers-at-ifa-berlin-2024-leading-the-way-in-sustainable-mobility-302241764.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Auto_E_Motori Trasporti_E_Logistica ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Electric Two Wheelers at ifa Berlin Berlino ifa Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin
Vedi anche
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza