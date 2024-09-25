Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 25 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 11:18
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Yinergy Makes UK Debut at Solar & Storage Live 2024, Showcasing Innovative Energy Solutions

25 settembre 2024 | 10.40
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BIRMINGHAM, England, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yinergy made its UK debut at the 2024 Solar & Storage Live exhibition in Birmingham on September 24, 2024, showcasing its innovative energy solutions at booth B26. The company presented a range of cutting-edge products, including its latest hybrid inverters and smart residential energy solutions.

Tailored for the UK market, Yinergy introduced a new series of 3-6kW single-phase hybrid inverters and residential solar+storage solutions. The single-phase hybrid inverter is highly efficient, cost-effective, and safe, boasting an average power generation efficiency improvement of 0.3% and standby power consumption of less than 5W, making it an ideal choice for modern households. Additionally, Yinergy launched an integrated solution combining inverters, batteries, and smart EV charging, offering easy installation, convenient maintenance, and significantly enhanced efficiency. This comprehensive solution attracted significant attention from visitors due to its practical features.

Yinergy's three-phase hybrid inverters, single-phase inverters, and smart EV chargers also garnered considerable interest during the exhibition. The three-phase hybrid inverters achieved a charge and discharge efficiency of up to 97.3% while reducing installation time by 40%, perfectly combining high efficiency with ease of installation. A spokesperson for Yinergy remarked, "We have observed strong demand in the UK market for highly efficient and reliable inverter products. Yinergy is committed to customer-centric innovation and will continue to deepen our presence in the UK market."

With its highly compatible solutions and cutting-edge products, Yinergy is fulfilling its brand mission, "For Your Dream of Green Energy." By focusing on innovation and sustainability, Yinergy is well-positioned to contribute to the future of renewable energy.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2515114/photo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/yinergy-makes-uk-debut-at-solar--storage-live-2024-showcasing-innovative-energy-solutions-302258361.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Energia Ambiente Energia Energia Ambiente Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Debut at Solar at storage Yinergy Makes UK
Vedi anche
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Parigi 2024, Mattarella: "Eccellente stato di salute dello sport italiano"
News to go
Rottamazione quater cartelle, oggi ultimo giorno per la quinta rata
News to go
Crollo palazzina a Saviano, sono 4 le vittime
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre
News to go
Bonus Befana in anticipo
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Prestito Ue da 35 miliardi di euro"
News to go
Consumi deboli e Pil fermo in III trimestre, l'allarme di Confcommercio
News to go
Napoli, al via G7 cultura: debutto per il neo ministro Giuli
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione
News to go
Google, stop da Tribunale Ue a multa da 1,5 miliardi di euro


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza