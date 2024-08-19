Zayed International Airport passenger traffic surges 33.5% in H1 2024

ABU DHABI, UAE, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Abu Dhabi Airports, the operator of the emirate's five airports, has released passenger traffic results for the first half of 2024.

Between January and June 2024 the Abu Dhabi Airports' network achieved an impressive milestone with passenger traffic nearing 14 million, a significant 33.5% increase compared to the same period last year.

Zayed International Airport (AUH) alone facilitated over 13.7 million passengers, marking a remarkable 33.8% increase. This growth was complemented by a 24.3% rise in flight movements, recording 84,286 movements during H1 2024.

In addition to the surge in passenger numbers, Abu Dhabi Airports expanded its customer base by welcoming new airlines and introducing new routes. Notably, US Bangla now offers flights to Chittagong and Dhaka, and British Airways has commenced daily flights to London Heathrow. The network of destinations continues to grow, enhancing connectivity and service offerings.

The newly renamed Zayed International Airport pays homage to the vision of the UAE's founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. Grounded in the richness of Emirati culture and a strong foundation of Arabian heritage, it was designed to re-imagine the airport experience for passengers and partners, and is setting new standards for how an airport can enhance a traveller's journey. The airport will play a key role in Abu Dhabi's plans to strengthen its position as a destination of choice for international visitors and as a strategic hub for tourism, trade and connectivity.

Located just an eight-hour flight from two-thirds of the world population, Zayed International Airport's new terminal is one of the largest structures of its kind in the world. Offering a breathtaking fusion of modern materials, natural light and space, the building serves as the latest addition to Abu Dhabi's iconic skyline, and heralds an ambitious new era of transport and aviation infrastructure in Abu Dhabi and the UAE.

The terminal has been designed to provide the most innovative, safe, and seamless airport experience, and meets the highest standards of quality and service required by the aviation industry and passengers. It spans 742,000 square metres of built-up area, and is capable of handling 79 planes and 11,000 passengers per hour, doubling the capacity of the old terminals by managing up to 45 million passengers annually. As of June 2024, it allowed connections to more than 120 major destinations around the world on more than 30 international airlines.

Designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates, the X-shaped building improves operational efficiency and passenger flow. It features four themed piers, each inspired by Abu Dhabi's natural landscapes of desert, sea, city, and oasis. Each pier points in the direction of the corresponding landscape.

The rebranding of Zayed International Airport was meant to celebrate the heritage of Abu Dhabi through shapes and forms inspired by its elemental landscape and history, as well as by the airport itself: a traditional dhow boat, a date palm tree, the desert sun, the Qasr Al Hosn Fort, and the iconic Terminal Building merging into the airport logo, proudly expressing Abu Dhabi's identity while inviting passengers to write their own story.

With world-leading facilities, including biometric technology to streamline the screening and boarding process, 35,000 square meters of retail and F&B space, and 163 outlets for passengers to shop, dine and enjoy, the new terminal enhances the overall experience for all passengers, especially international visitors. Passengers can expect a rapid journey, as they can go from kerb to gate in just 12 minutes, minimizing wait times and maximizing efficiency.

The Airport is home to one of the largest environmental art features in the Middle East, the Sana Al Nour weighs approximately 100 tons and incorporates 1,632 curved glass panels. The traditional barjeel design directs air and light between the departure and arrival levels, improving daylighting and saving energy through natural ventilation techniques.

Zayed International stands out as the first and only airport worldwide to utilize a nine-touch-point facial recognition journey, deployed at various stages of the airport experience, to enjoy reduced queueing times and a hassle-free, seamless journey through the airport. An advanced baggage handling system can process up to 19,200 bags per hour. Finding the way through the airport is made easier thanks to the augmented reality Wayfinder, enabling real-time navigation throughout the terminal. It is also the only airport in the region, and one of only 15 airports worldwide, to offer U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Preclearance, allowing travelers to bypass inspection lines upon arrival in the U.S.

Sustainability is a core element of Zayed International, a "Green Building certified" under the PBRS with 3 Pearls at the design stage. Over 90% of the steel and 82% of the timber used in constructing the new terminal is certified and from sustainable sources, reducing the amount of raw material used and promoting the circular economy. More than 70% of plants used at the terminal's campus landscaping are native and adaptive species that are drought- and saline-resistant. Water-efficient fixtures and fittings have been installed throughout the airport, resulting in a 45% improvement over the Estidama benchmark figures.

Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Abu Dhabi Airports, said: "H1 results proves the continued success of Abu Dhabi Airports, increasingly attracting a growing number of airlines and passengers from around the world. Abu Dhabi Airports will continue to invest in its facilities and services to enhance the passenger experience and wider value proposition to satisfy existing airline partners and common customers as well as attract new ones. With these strong results, the airport group is well-positioned for further growth and success in the future."

Video: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2478309/Zayed_International_Airport.mp4Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2478310/Zayed_International_Airport_1.jpgPhoto: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2478312/Zayed_International_Airport_2.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2478308/Abu_Dhabi_Airports_Logo.jpg