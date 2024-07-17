Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 17 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 11:28
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Zeki Launches Dataset on Snowflake Marketplace

17 luglio 2024 | 11.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Human capital intelligence AI datasets enable organisations to identify and predict the individuals and companies most likely to produce the next generation of AI-related innovation

LONDON, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeki, a UK-founded data company, announced today that select datasets are now available on Snowflake Marketplace. Zeki dataset availability on Snowflake Marketplace will enable joint customers to gather insights not captured by traditional talent search and assessment tools.

Zeki has proven there is a direct correlation between the quality and depth of the scientists, engineers and researchers that a deep tech company employs and the company's future innovation potential. Leveraging proprietary IP, Zeki data can determine which deep tech companies should be more highly valued ahead of the market.* Zeki does this by identifying and evaluating the specific innovators that will produce the most valuable innovations for an organisation. Zeki evaluates and ranks each individual in its dataset using over 20 unique indicators to develop their Zeki Score.

Zeki's data encompasses over 10 million top scientists, engineers and researchers operating in deep tech domains such as AI, quantum computing, data engineering, semiconductors and health tech across more than 40,000 companies worldwide. The data's quality and uniformity enables Zeki to forecast future potential using proven, back-tested models. All Zeki data is open access and derived from 30,000 different sources.

Zeki data incorporates more than one billion data points from eight terabytes of data, tracking back 10 years. The novel approach uses advanced data integration to identify, match, disambiguate and verify every individual in Zeki's datasets. 

The company's unique data-led approach provides insights that are not captured by traditional talent search and assessment tools. Academically reviewed regression modelling has shown that hiring high-scoring innovators identified by Zeki data statistically lifts innovation at a company.*

Initial Zeki datasets available on Snowflake Marketplace include AI Talent Flows, AI Talent Flows in the US and AI Talent Flows within Europe. All datasets include sector breakdowns for Finance, Technology and Health. Zeki can provide bespoke data at the individual, company, sectoral or country level.

*Learn more about Zeki's methodology and proprietary IP by downloading Zeki's AI Companies 2024 Report for free.

About Zeki

Zeki holds the most accurate set of deep tech human capital intelligence data ever created. We leverage Zeki's proprietary dataset to predict the future innovation potential of deep tech companies. Zeki is a women-led, diverse and global data company with over 30 years of relevant, interdisciplinary experience. Co-founded by Tom Hurd, who served as the most senior Homeland Security Advisor to four British Home Secretaries, Zeki draws on the skills of the intelligence community and applies this unique expertise in new ways. Learn more at www.thezeki.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2463194/Zeki_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zeki-launches-dataset-on-snowflake-marketplace-302199053.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT AltroAltroAltro ICT Economia_E_Finanza Human capital intelligence servizio d'intelligence generation intelligence
Vedi anche
News to go
Metsola rieletta presidente del Parlamento Europeo
News to go
Le monete più forti al mondo
News to go
Trump incoronato da convention, JD Vance candidato vice
News to go
Nautica, Italia leader mondiale nella produzione di Superyacht
News to go
Caldo senza fine, l'afa torna anche al Nord
News to go
Via libera al fondo studio, fino a 25mila euro agli studenti più bravi: a chi spetta
News to go
Attentato Trump, cosa non ha funzionato: Secret service sotto accusa
News to go
Mutui, Abi: tassi al 3,56% a giugno 2024
News to go
Fecondazione assistita, in 10 anni +30% bebè da Pma
News to go
Rc Auto, a maggio prezzo medio +6,8% annuo a 400 euro
News to go
Compiti estivi, 4 genitori su 10 si dicono contrari
News to go
Elettricità, Arera: oltre 76,5% famiglie nel mercato libero


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza