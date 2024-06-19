Zendure Launches Two Ultimate New Products, SolarFlow Hyper and SolarFlow Ace, at Intersolar DE 2024

DUSSELDORF, Germany, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zendure, a fast-growing EnergyTech company, announces the launch of two groundbreaking products SolarFlow Hyper and SolarFlow Ace at Intersolar DE 2024 booth C2.254. These advanced solutions are set to redefine the realm of home energy storage and management, offering unmatched performance, versatility, and cost-efficiency.

A New Era in Solar Energy Storage From SolarFlow Hyper

SolarFlow Hyper is the definitive Plug & Play AC Coupling Energy Storage Solution, setting new standards in clean energy innovation. Boasting both advanced technology for balcony energy storage and unrivaled cost efficiency for rooftop PV system owners, SolarFlow Hyper stands out as the pinnacle choice for those seeking cutting-edge performance and economical solutions in the realm of solar energy utilization.

ZenLink To Amplify Green Energy Across Multiple SolarFlow Hyper

ZenLink from Hyper 2000, is a local communication technology that empowers multiple SolarFlow Hyper to autonomously connect and communicate within the microgrid of a house. Along with the AC-Coupled solution, ZenLink's advanced networking allows multiple Hyper sets to synchronize effortlessly on the same phase, capping the total power of 1,800 W. Furthermore, supporting an impressive MPPT range of 1.8 to 5.4 kw, SolarFlow Hyper sets on each phase can store from a robust 7.68 kWh to 23.04kwh. This innovation also simplifies installation, enabling non-professional electricians to verify phase connectivity, thereby slashing both costs and setup duration.

Advanced TOU For Smart Energy Savings

SolarFlow Hyper offers extended cost optimization through the time-of-use (TOU) principle. With 1200W bidirectional AC charging capability, Hyper integrates Nord Pool pricing notifications to charge when the electricity prices are low and discharge when they are high. By actively monitoring and responding to day-ahead energy prices, Hyper ensures maximum cost savings and enhanced control over energy management. Furthermore, Hyper's customized energy plan mode allows users to engage in advanced energy management and leverage consumption patterns, smart appliances, and real-time energy prices for optimal efficiency.

Most important features of SolarFlow Hyper at a glance

SolarFlow Ace: Redefine Portable Power

Enhancing the Zendure SolarFlow lineup, the SolarFlow Ace emerges as a dynamic extension tailored for both on-grid and off-grid scenarios. Crafted to meet the backup power demands of outdoor adventures and unforeseen emergencies, it flawlessly merges with Zendure's elite AB1000/2000 battery systems. The Ace stands out for its exceptional adaptability, steadfast backup power provision, 7.68 kWh substantial capacity, and superior warranty protection, setting a new benchmark in portable energy solutions.

Compatibility With Shelly

Zendure and Shelly have forged a strategic partnership, culminating in the innovative ZEN+ Home Energy Hub. This collaboration ensures seamless compatibility between Zendure products including the new SolarFlow Hyper and SolarFlow Ace, and Shelly's smart devices such as Shelly Pro 3EM. This empowers homeowners to create a smart energy management system, offering superior control over energy consumption and cost savings.

Price and Availability

Hyper 2000 and Ace 1500 are available from 19th June 2024 (GMT+1) starting at 799 euros and 499 euros(VAT excluded). Find out more at zendure.de.

About Zendure

Founded in 2017, Zendure is one of the fastest-growing EnergyTech start-ups located in the technology hubs of Silicon Valley, USA, and the Greater Bay Area, China, Japan, and Germany. Its mission is to deliver reliable and affordable clean energy for households worldwide by popularizing the latest EnergyTech.

CONTACT: chris.qiu@zendure.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2440385/Zendure.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2440958/Zendure_Logo.jpg