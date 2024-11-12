Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 12 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:48
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

ZTE and Turkcell set new benchmark with Europe's fastest 5G-A speed of 32 Gbps

12 novembre 2024 | 09.07
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ISTANBUL, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Turkcell (NYSE: TKC, BIST: TCELL) and ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a global leading provider of integrated information and communication technology solutions, announced that the two parties have achieved a groundbreaking milestone in telecommunications by setting the record for Europe's fastest 5G-Advanced speed, surpassing 32 Gbps during an ambitious trial in Istanbul.

The NRDC trial, conducted on November 5th is based on ZTE's industry unique 1.6 GHz BW mmWave AAU, industry leading 64TR N78 AAU and ZTE commercial CPE. This remarkable accomplishment underscores the robust partnership between ZTE and Turkcell and their joint commitment to driving innovation in 5G technology.

Prof. Dr. Vehbi Çağrı Güngör, Chief Technology Officer of Turkcell, proudly acknowledged the achievement, highlighting the collaboration between ZTE and Turkcell. He emphasized the transformative power of 5G-Advanced technology for businesses, stating, "Transitioning to 5G will enhance operational efficiency and customer experiences. This milestone in speed showcases how strategic partnerships can drive progress across industries."

Peng Aiguang, Senior Vice President of ZTE, Chairman of Netaş, echoed this sentiment, noting that Turkcell has been a vital partner in deploying innovative technical solutions. Their close collaboration has led to significant achievements in 5G-A use cases, demonstrating what can be accomplished when two leading companies work in unison. The ability to push the boundaries of current technology is not merely about speed; it's about enabling a future where complex and data-intensive applications can thrive, ultimately enriching the user experience.

The potential applications of 5G-Advanced technology are vast and varied. From smart cities to autonomous vehicles, the improvements in connectivity can transform industries, enabling them to operate in ways that were previously unimaginable. This technology not only promises to enhance existing services but also paves the way for entirely new business models and opportunities.

Moving forward, both parties plan to further their research in 5G technology, exploring a wider array of innovative applications that can enhance the lives of consumers and businesses alike. By investing in the development of 5G-Advanced technologies, they aim to deliver more convenient, efficient, and intelligent user experiences that cater to the evolving demands of a digital-first world.

MEDIA INQUIRIES:

Email: ZTE.press.release@zte.com.cn

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2555056/ZTE_Turkcell.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zte-and-turkcell-set-new-benchmark-with-europes-fastest-5g-a-speed-of-32-gbps-302302263.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT ICT ICT ICT Turkcell set new ZTE Corporation an ambitious trial in Istanbul speed
Vedi anche
News to go
Manovra, incontro governo-sindacati a Palazzo Chigi
News to go
Cremlino: "Telefonata Trump-Putin? Pura invenzione"
News to go
Lavoro, 5mila nuovi posti per sostenere la digitalizzazione nelle campagne
'The Day of The Jackal', Eddie Redmayne nel mirino di Lashana Lynch: l'intervista
News to go
Dai tartufi alle castagne, tempo di sagre
News to go
Lunghe attese e pochi soldi, aumenta il numero di italiani che rinunciano a curarsi
News to go
Lavoro, con la laurea tassi di occupazione più alti
News to go
Depressione da social, i rischi per i più piccoli
News to go
Strage via D'Amelio e depistaggi, rinvio a giudizio per 4 poliziotti
Caccia al tifoso israeliano ad Amsterdam, le immagini del linciaggio - Video
News to go
Italia-Cina, Mattarella: "Rapporto intenso che continua a svilupparsi"
News to go
Sciopero trasporti oggi 8 novembre, sindacato: "Adesioni al 90%"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza