Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 11 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 15:38
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:26 Processo Montante, incombe la prescrizione per altri imputati

15:24 Incendio oggi Roma, fiamme tra Pontina e campo nomadi

15:22 Malata di tumore e troppo grassa per intervento: salvata a Napoli

15:12 Sanità, Scatizzi (chirurghi): "Cause legali un incubo ma Governo si sta muovendo"

14:59 Simple Minds tornano in Italia, ecco le date del tour 2024

14:59 Djokovic vince US Open, Bertolucci: "Top per altri 2 anni"

14:50 Conclusa Venezia, la Festa di Roma scalda i motori: rumors su Scorsese e Ozpetek

14:49 Roma, attacco hacker a siti Comune gestiti da Zètema

14:45 Al via a ottobre la stagione 2023-2024 del teatro Nest di Napoli

14:27 Messina Denaro, condizioni si aggravano: terapia del dolore in ospedale

14:21 Juve in vendita? Emanuele Filiberto: "Club e Agnelli sono binomio"

14:15 Porta a Porta riparte, Vespa: "Prima ospite Meloni poi Conte e Schlein"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

ENGWE Unveils the E26: The Ultimate Riding Experience at an Unbeatable Price

11 settembre 2023 | 15.15
LETTURA: 2 minuti

WASHINGTON, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ENGWE has been at the forefront of the electric bike industry, empowering individuals to embrace a new way of commuting and exploring. With the steadfast mission of redefining short trips, ENGWE proudly introduces its latest masterpiece: the ENGWE E26. This revolutionary e-bike embodies the essence of the brand's slogan, "Explore a new way".

Discover the E26 Early-Bird Promotion: Your Gateway to Savings and Surprises!

ENGWE celebrates the E26 launch with an irresistible promotion designed to reward its valued customers. From September 11th to September 24th, all adventure enthusiasts can partake in the excitement by signing up for an exclusive early-bird discount of $50 off or €100 off on the purchase of the new E26. But that's not all – ENGWE is also giving away an exciting assortment of gifts, including 10 pcs brand-new E26 e-bikes, among other accessories 50 pcs totally!

ENGWE E26: the best valued fat tire e-bike around $1000

Motor Options: Tailored to different regions, the E26 is available in 250W for the EU version and a robust 750W for the international version.Unmatched Torque: With a torque of 70Nm, the E26 effortlessly conquers varied terrains, ensuring a seamless riding experience.Extended Range: Cover distances of up to 140km (87 miles in the US) on a single charge.Variants for Everyone: Choose from step-through and step-over models, catering to diverse preferences.Precision Braking: Equipped with hydraulic brakes, the E26 guarantees reliable stopping power, enhancing safety and control.Exceptional Comfort: Dual suspension system ensures a smooth and comfortable ride even on rough surfaces.Effortless Gear Changes: A Shimano 7-speed gearbox enables effortless shifting, adapting to various riding conditions.Functional Design: A sturdy rear rack with a 55 lbs (25kg) load capacity ensures convenience and practicality.Maximized Speed: Reach speeds of up to 28mph (25km/h), making every journey a breeze.Elegance in Every Shade: Available in Onyx Black, Bumblebee Yellow, and unique Gem Blue, inspired from Tiffany Blue.

Join the E-Bike Revolution Today!

ENGWE invites all adventure enthusiasts, commuters, and thrill-seekers to be a part of the E26 launch event. Explore a new way with ENGWE and seize the opportunity to own the E26 at an unbeatable early-bird price while securing the chance to win exciting giveaways. For more information and to participate in this groundbreaking promotion, visit ENGWE's EU and US official website.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2206795/image.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/engwe-unveils-the-e26-the-ultimate-riding-experience-at-an-unbeatable-price-301923363.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
AltroAltro Sport Trasporti_E_Logistica Sport Turismo Economia_E_Finanza at an This revolutionary e bike ENGWE has been at
Vedi anche
News to go
Matteo Messina Denaro, peggiorano le condizioni
News to go
Rientro a scuola oggi per Piemonte, Trentino a Valle d'Aosta
News to go
Ita-Lufthansa, Meloni su dossier: "Sta accadendo qualcosa di curioso"
News to go
Caivano, spari in strada nella notte: la denuncia di don Patriciello
Terremoto Marocco, la terra continua a tremare
News to go
Nuove banconote euro in arrivo
News to go
Attentato 11 settembre Torri Gemelle, identificate altre due persone
News to go
Lula invita Putin al prossimo G20 di Rio
News to go
Marocco, almeno 2mila i morti per il terremoto
News to go
Inflazione, Unimpresa: italiani intaccano risparmi
Mostra Venezia, a 'Felicità' di Micaela Ramazzotti il Premio Spettatori
Guerra tra Ucraina e Russia al G20 in India
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza