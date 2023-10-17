EU's Ban on High-GWP Refrigerants - R290 Heat Pumps at the Forefront

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On 5th October, the European Union released a political agreement, which introduces a full ban on small (<12kW) monobloc heat pumps and air conditioning that contain F-gases with a GWP of at least 150 starting in 2027, and a complete phase-out in 2032. The agreement is to reduce fluorinated greenhouse gas emissions and fight global climate change, which is an important step towards the climate goals.

"The European Union's agreement has created opportunities for low-GWP solutions such as R290 heat pumps and has paved the way for the adoption of R290 heat pumps." Said Jab Fan, the vice president of PHNIX's overseas business.

R290, an eco-friendly refrigerant, brings unbeatable benefits to heat pumps. With a GWP of 3 and an ODP of 0, R290 doesn't harm the ozone layer and has almost no greenhouse effect compared to traditional refrigerants. As a result, R290 heat pump products provide sustainable heating solutions, offering cost-effective and eco-friendly alternatives to address energy efficiency and environmental impact challenges. This positions them as the market's mainstream choice, especially under the background of the European Union's recent agreement.

"In early 2021, we introduced the R290 GreenTherm Series to the global stage, making us the first Chinese heat pump manufacturer to launch R290 heat pumps globally. Now we have established standardized production models for R290 heat pumps," continued Jab Fan. PHNIX now PHNIX offers a range of R290 heat pumps suitable for various applications, from residential to commercial applications, meeting the heating and hot water needs of different applications. Our R290 heat pumps include four series: Air-to-water heat pumps, All-in-one heat pump water heaters, Swimming pool heat pumps and Commercial heat pumps.

"The EU's new policy banning high-GWP refrigerants is a crucial step in the fight against climate change and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Our commitment to developing and producing high-quality R290 heat pumps that align with climate goals will remain unwavering," Jab Fan emphasized. With R290 heat pumps, both PHNIX and its partners are actively contributing to a more environmentally conscious world.

About PHNIX

As the leading heat pump manufacturer in China, PHNIX is an international enterprise specializing in the R&D and production of heat pumps and energy-saving solutions. Almost 50% of PHNIX products are exported to Europe, North America, and other overseas markets. To learn more about PHNIX and its products, please visit www.phnix-e.com.

