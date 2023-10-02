Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 02 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato: 12:38
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:14 Migranti, Schlein: "Meloni la smetta di alimentare scontro istituzionale"

13:07 Nobel medicina per vaccini anti Covid, Burioni: "Risposta a chi avvelena con bugie"

13:06 Turismo non ancora ai livelli pre-pandemia, pesano meteo e prezzi

13:06 Il nuovo Questore di Palermo: "Garantire sicurezza"

13:02 Autonomia, Zaia: "Non è secessione ricchi, ma creare più responsabilità"

12:51 Nobel Medicina 2023, chi sono Karikó e Weissman: 'genitori' vaccini a mRna

12:43 Trasporti, al via 9a edizione del Gis

12:39 BTP Valore, al via da oggi 2 ottobre seconda emissione titolo di Stato

12:30 Incidente in Sardegna, Ferrari si schianta contro camper: due morti

12:26 L'allarme di Saronni: "Strade italiane troppo pericolose per il ciclismo, rischiamo di non avere protagonisti azzurri in futuro"

12:24 Enti locali, Csel: in 2022 -16% atti intimidatori contro amministratori e danni a beni comunali

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Ex-Amazon Leader, Azeem Baig, Joins OPLOG to Elevate Operational Excellence

02 ottobre 2023 | 11.51
LETTURA: 3 minuti

LEIGHTON BUZZARD, England, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading omnichannel fulfillment service provider and tech company OPLOG is excited to announce the appointment of former Amazon Regional Manager, Azeem Baig, as the company's Vice President of Fulfillment. Baig will play a critical role in OPLOG's mission of building a global fulfillment network, enhancing customer experience, driving operational excellence, and delivering unparalleled service on a global scale. 

Baig's esteemed 7-year tenure at Amazon has equipped him with a nuanced understanding of the global fulfillment logistics landscape. He has significantly shaped the fulfillment domain by starting as a Country Manager in MENA and later serving as Operations Manager in EMEA.

His roles have consistently spanned driving safety and performance, pioneering business improvement strategies, and overseeing transformational projects across the EMEA and MENA regions. This, combined with OPLOG's vision, positions the company on a promising path forward. Apart from overseeing OPLOG's extensive fulfillment capabilities, Baig will be pivotal in fine-tuning processes within each facility to ensure optimal efficiency. His leadership will focus on performance metrics, refining strategies for prompt and precise deliveries, and continually enhancing the end-customer experience.

As CEO & Founder Halit Develioglu states, "Bringing Azeem Baig onboard as our VP of Fulfillment aligns seamlessly with our strategic vision. His outstanding experience at Amazon will be a cornerstone, ensuring operational excellence throughout our fulfillment centers—a critical element to our global expansion strategy. Azeem's induction reflects our unwavering dedication to superior customer experiences and our determined, customer-driven approach. The future looks promising, and Azeem's contribution will be important in our collective journey."

Under Baig's proficient leadership at Amazon, he achieved significant milestones. Notably, he reduced operational costs by 12% for Amazon Transportation operations in the Middle East. His keen strategic understanding was also demonstrated when he successfully launched six new delivery stations for Amazon Logistics.

In 2023, OPLOG embarked on a year of global expansion, opening two new fulfillment centers in the US and the UK, and is set to unveil another in Germany by year-end. Azeem's expertise will be instrumental in shaping the company's growth strategy and ensuring that each new center seamlessly integrates into OPLOG's tech-enabled ecosystem. Founder and CEO Develioglu added, "Our primary goal at OPLOG is to be the bridge for eCommerce brands aiming for global reach, guaranteeing uniform quality and a singular, streamlined service. Azeem's experience with Amazon validates this commitment. His involvement bolsters our promise to partners, assuring them of a unified global expansion experience."

As OPLOG charts a course towards becoming a global leader in eCommerce fulfillment, Azeem looks forward to contributing to this journey: "I would like to thank Halit and the wider OPLOG team for the openness to sharing insights into the mission and vision of the organization and the journey we will go on to create value for our customers. Many exciting projects will help our customers thrive in a globalized digital world. I am excited to start my new role and use my skills and experience to build processes, capabilities, and mechanisms to accelerate our growth."

About OPLOG

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in the Netherlands, OPLOG is a leading tech-enabled omnichannel fulfillment company with state-of-the-art warehouses in Turkey, the UK, and the USA. OPLOG's tech-enabled fulfillment service, powered by its proprietary software and cutting-edge fulfillment robot TARQAN, enhances the operations of hundreds of B2C and B2B businesses, such as Atomy, Rossmann, and Tupperware, by providing faster and high-quality fulfillment services.

Having raised €11M in funding and employing over 300 staff, including 100 engineers and developers, OPLOG continues to push the boundaries in providing exemplary, tech-enabled fulfillment services on a global scale. For further details, please contact us at pr@oplog.io.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2223079/OPLOG.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2096499/4299887/OPLOG_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ex-amazon-leader-azeem-baig-joins-oplog-to-elevate-operational-excellence-301944257.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro Trasporti_E_Logistica ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Ex Amazon leader tech company OPLOG will play global fulfillment network
Vedi anche
News to go
Migranti, resta alta la tensione tra Italia e Germania
News to go
Spagna, incendio discoteca Murcia: magistratura indaga
News to go
Sanità, firmato nuovo contratto medici e dirigenti
News to go
In Italia avanza l'eco-ansia, cos'è
News to go
Giorgetti avvisa governo: "Servono scelte difficili"
News to go
Napoli, continua sciame sismico nei Campi Flegrei
News to go
Usa, scongiurato lo shutdown
News to go
Attentato ad Ankara, kamikaze si fa esplodere vicino ministeri
News to go
Austerity Paesi Ue, la preoccupazione dei sindacati europei
News to go
Migranti, Meloni: in arrivo tranche aiuti Ue a Tunisia
News to go
Da Ucraina monito a partecipazione Russia a Paralimpiadi
News to go
Energia, Lagarde: "Sfida transizione green è alta, fare di più su finanza verde"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza