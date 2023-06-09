Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 06 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 06:02
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:03 Santanchè: "Indagata? Appreso da media". Mozione di sfiducia da M5S, sì da Pd

23:30 Incidente a Taormina, scooter si schianta contro pilastro: morto turista 25enne

23:23 Parolisi a 'Chi l'ha visto?': "Potevo uscire da 4 anni. Melania era bellissima" - Video

22:34 Wimbledon 2023, Sinner al terzo turno

22:29 Santanchè: "Apprendo da media di essere indagata"

20:50 Scheletro in parco a Roma, Procura Ancona: "No elementi per dire che sia Andrea Rabeiuc"

20:41 Napoli, attacco hacker a ospedale Vanvitelli

20:08 Cosa ha detto Santanchè al Senato

19:39 Roma, torna il jazz a Monte Mario: dal 7 al 9 luglio festival Massimo Urbani

19:39 Al via l'Indice Nazionale dei Domicili Digitali, Pa più vicina ai cittadini

19:36 Presentata Casa Frame, la nuova sede per effetti visivi e post-produzione

19:29 Santanchè, dipendenti società Ki Group: "Onori impegni e paghi tfr"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

FIRST TURKISH FINTECH PAVILION AT MONEY 20/20

09 giugno 2023 | 09.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

AMSTERDAM, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Turkish Payment and Electronic Money Institutions Association (TÖDEB) with its 8 members established the first-ever Turkish pavilion at Money 20/20, Amsterdam; one of the most prestigious fairs in the fintech world.

 

 

At Money 20/20 - Amsterdam, one of the most prestigious fairs in the fintech world that hosts top-level executives and investors from around the globe, the pavilion established by the Turkish Payment and Electronic Money Institutions Association (TÖDEB) with its 8 members, along with the participation of numerous financial institutions from Türkiye, received significant attention.

Considered as one of the most prestigious fairs in the fintech world, the exhibition provided an opportunity for PayTR Electronic Money and Payment Services Inc., Hızlıpara Payment Services and Electronic Money Inc., Klon Payment Institution Inc., Moka Payment and Electronic Money Institution Inc., Ödeal Payment Institution Inc., Paragram Payment Institution Inc., Pay Fix Electronic Money and Payment Services Inc., and Sipay Electronic Money and Payment Services Inc. to come together under the leadership of TÖDEB and establish the first Turkish pavilion.

TÖDEB members also visited Aşkın PEKEL, Deputy Commercial Counselor of the Embassy of the Republic of Turkey in The Hague, and Selçuk ÜNAL, the Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey in The Hague.

Speaking at the high-profile fair, which is considered as the most prestigious event in the fintech world, Ufuk Bilgetekin, Chairman of the Board of Directors of TÖDEB, expressed his satisfaction with the interest in the pavilion. He stated, "We will continue our efforts without interruption to further strengthen Turkish fintech companies internationally."

Erkan Kork, CEO of Payfix and one of the participating members, emphasized that there are no obstacles for Türkiye to become a fintech hub. He stated, "Under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan esteemed n, Türkiye stands on the threshold of a historic opportunity."

About TÖDEB:

The Turkish Payment and Electronic Money Institutions Association (TÖDEB) was established in 2020 in accordance with the provisions of the Law on Payment and Securities Settlement Systems, Payment Services and Electronic Money Institutions. TÖDEB, which is a professional organization with legal personality and the status of a public institution, has a total of 75 members as of 2023, including 29 payment institutions and 46 electronic money institutions. The association's headquarters are located in Istanbul.

https://todeb.org.tr/en/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2097322/Turkish_pavilion.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/first-turkish-fintech-pavilion-at-money-2020-301846713.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro Economia_E_Finanza ICT Economia_E_Finanza pavilion AT MONEY 20/20 FINTECH PAVILION AT IBM AT MONEY
Vedi anche
News to go
Gas, bollette in calo dell'1,1% a giugno
News to go
Bologna, Patrick Zaki si è laureato oggi con 110 e lode
News to go
Calcio, Ancelotti Ct del Brasile da luglio 2024
News to go
Mattarella in Cile: "Ue e America Latina decisivi per futuro di pace"
News to go
Mutui, Abi apre ad allungamento durata e surroghe
News to go
Serie A 2023/24, sorteggiato il calendario: al via con Napoli-Frosinone
News to go
Pesce congelato venduto come fresco, 18 misure tra Bari e Napoli
News to go
Omicidio Saman Abbas, giudice Pakistan dice sì a estradizione padre
News to go
Schlein a Ventotene, le parole della segretaria Pd
News to go
Etichette anti spreco sui cibi, tutto rinviato in Ue
News to go
Lampedusa, Piantedosi e Johansson visitano l'hotspot
News to go
Attentato Tel Aviv, travolti alla fermata del bus
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza