Bybit and Decentra Team Up to Launch 8-Week Blockchain Bootcamp in CIS

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Media OutReach - 13 October 2023 - Bybit, the world's third most visited crypto exchange, is proud to announce its partnership with Decentra, a separate entity affiliated with the Blockchain Center, to bring an exciting eight-week Blockchain Bootcamp to the CIS region.

Bybit is making blockchain education more accessible in the CIS region. This sponsorship comprises two parts — an eight-Week Online Bootcamp on Blockchain Engineering and Decentrathon Hackathon in March 2024. This collaboration exemplifies Bybit's commitment to nurturing the next generation of blockchain developers, in addition to its recent partnership with Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), and American University of Sharjah (AUS).

This intensive program, taking place from Oct. 30 to Dec. 24, 2023, is designed to equip aspiring developers with essential skills in Web3 and blockchain technology. Participants will delve into creating smart contracts, decentralized applications (dApps), DeFi protocols, and various other blockchain-related products. The online classes, offered on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, aim to cater to a wide audience with 1,500 available slots.

Aspirants can secure their spot in the blockchain bootcamp by registering online through the official website. Early registration is recommended due to limited slots.

“At Bybit, we are dedicated to empowering individuals to navigate the ever-evolving blockchain landscape,” said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. “Our partnership with Decentra for this blockchain bootcamp shows our commitment to fostering the next generation of blockchain developers. Bybit is excited to be part of this journey, where we can share our expertise and insights with participants, helping them explore the endless possibilities in blockchain and cryptocurrency.”

“In each of the six regions — North America, Africa, Australia, Asia, Europe, and Latin America — we maintain a portfolio of over 1500 projects within our partner network, all of which are prepared to hire talent globally for remote positions,” said Aigerim Zharkyn, CEO at Decentra. “Our objective is to establish an educational infrastructure for individuals, even those with minimal prior knowledge, to receive intensive training in high-demand disciplines, including blockchain, AI, game development, project management, cybersecurity, and more. We offer industry-validated certifications and a unique tracking system, aiming to provide a distinctive educational journey.”

#Bybit #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is a top-five cryptocurrency exchange established in 2018 that offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more information please visit: https://www.bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com