Venerdì 15 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 14:34
comunicato stampa

FRESOR Leads the Vaping Industry with Innovative Product Series

15 settembre 2023 | 14.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DORTMUND, Germany, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- September 14th, 2023, FRESOR, the leading vaping technology platform of ALD Group Limited, launched its latest product, FRESOR Slim, at InterTabac 2023 in Dortmund, Germany. The event, marked by high anticipation, showcased FRESOR's commitment to providing consumers with ultimate vaping experience.

In-Depth Event Showcase: Where Flavor Meets Technology

Prepare for a revolutionary experience where flavor meets technology. The event seamlessly blends fresh taste with cutting-edge innovation. FRESOR NOVA Technology is the cornerstone, establishing a new pinnacle in vaping. Its advanced leak-proof structure and exceptional energy efficiency redefine the vaping industry, allowing for more puffs while adhering to TPD regulations. Besides, every flavor is enhanced by the precision of e-liquid extraction technology, which elevates taste purity to new heights. Just get ready to dive into the taste wonderland with FRESOR.

FRESOR Slim Steals the Show

Introducing the star of the event- FRESOR Slim. An upgraded closed pod system, it lives up to its name with a slim and portable design. Powered by FRESOR NOVA Technology, it ensures an extended and uninterrupted vaping experience. Safety is paramount, and FRESOR Slim stands as a testament to this commitment. Equipped with a child safety lock and crystal-clear e-liquid pod, it not only prioritizes user-friendliness but also delivers a strong sense of security to you.

Embrace a Sustainable Future

FRESOR 2023 new product launch event stands as a resounding success, showcasing unwavering dedication to innovation and safety. With the formidable FRESOR NOVA and its innovative product series, it is set to revolutionize your vaping experience. FRESOR is about to launch a new product series with a larger capacity and is committed to continuous innovation to bring you the best e-cigarette technology. Stay tuned, because the future's about to get a whole lot brighter with FRESOR NOVA!

About FRESOR

FRESOR is ALD's leading vaping technology platform, aimed at enhancing people's vaping experience and shaping the future of the industry. Our product lineup currently includes two innovative vaping solutions: FRESOR Nova and FRESOR Max.

About ALD

ALD Group Limited, a global leader in the vaping industry, has been providing comprehensive OEM/ODM vaping solutions for vape brands worldwide since 2009. With over 14 years of experience and a dedicated workforce of over 4,000 employees, our company has earned an excellent reputation among our valued clients.

Contact:

Email: fresortech@aldgroup.comWebsite: www.fresortech.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2212015/1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2212014/2.jpg

 

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fresor-leads-the-vaping-industry-with-innovative-product-series-301929080.html

in Evidenza