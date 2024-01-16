Cerca nel sito
 
Frontera Consulting UK to become Accelalpha

16 gennaio 2024 | 10.00
SEATTLE, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Since August 2022, the global merger of Frontera Consulting and Accelalpha has combined each firm's complementary Oracle Cloud consulting and managed services offerings while broadening its delivery capability and industry expertise. After a successful year, achieving an impressive 100% revenue growth, Frontera Consulting UK retired its name on January 1st, 2024. Together with Accelalpha in Europe and the Middle East, it will rebrand as Accelalpha EMEA.

With employees in 9 countries across the UK, EU, Africa, and the Middle East, Accelalpha EMEA offers the most comprehensive set of Oracle Cloud consulting skills and services of any Oracle partner in the region. Backed by its global delivery centres, Accelalpha provides an impressive breadth of capabilities to deliver integrated solutions, including Oracle Financials, HR, Supply Chain, Customer Experience, and Logistics. Accelalpha implements Oracle's full range of cloud applications for a complete digital transformation for its customers.

Nat Ganesh, Accelalpha CEO, said, "Frontera's merger with Accelalpha bolsters our market leadership as an organization that can implement, integrate, and manage all of the Oracle Cloud applications end-to-end to deliver comprehensive digital transformation solutions for our clients while expanding our global reach."

Kevin Beyer, Frontera Consulting co-founder and Global Managing Partner, will continue as a senior executive leading Accelalpha's global ERP, EPM, SCM, HCM, and Managed Services practices. Beyer said, "The combined organization of Frontera and Accelalpha creates a leading global consulting service provider with the ability to deliver a broader set of Oracle Cloud solutions and a depth of targeted industry knowledge. The two companies are a solid fit, geographically, technically, and culturally."

Tom Linton, Frontera Consulting UK Managing Director, will lead Accelalpha's EMEA region as Managing Director, EMEA. Linton said, "The people and expertise that helped Frontera deliver quality Oracle Cloud implementations and support over the last 11 years in the UK commercial, defence, and public sectors have now fully integrated with the deeply talented Accelalpha EMEA team to deliver a broader set of high-value, integrated solutions to our clients throughout the region and beyond."

For more information on Accelalpha, please visit www.accelalpha.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/frontera-consulting-uk-to-become-accelalpha-302035009.html

