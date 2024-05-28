FUJIFILM Dimatix Bolsters its Comprehensive Portfolio of Inkjet Printheads with the Introduction of the FUJIFILM Dimatix SKYFIRE® SF600 at drupa 2024

New printhead based on the company’s renowned silicon Micro Electro-Mechanical Systems (Si-MEMS) delivers high productivity and versatile single-pass or scanning solution for a range of demanding applications

LEBANON, N.H., May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM Dimatix, Inc., a leading global manufacturer and supplier of piezoelectric, drop-on-demand industrial inkjet printheads, announced the introduction of its FUJIFILM Dimatix SKYFIRE SF600 inkjet printhead. The FUJIFILM Dimatix SKYFIRE SF600 inkjet printhead leverages FUJIFILM Dimatix’ proprietary piezoelectric inkjet technology based on proven silicon Micro Electro-Mechanical Systems (Si-MEMS) fabrication techniques. This new printhead reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to the transition from analog to digital inkjet printing and exploration of emerging markets and applications.

“Our customers require printheads that can withstand a wide variety of inks and print at high speeds while offering high quality and durability. The unique design and features of the FUJIFILM Dimatix SKYFIRE SF600 underscore the company’s continued commitment to innovation, and provides reliable, high-quality sustained printing to enhance productivity in a wide range of applications,” said Steve Billow, President & Chief Executive Officer, FUJIFILM Dimatix, Inc. “We’re looking forward to meeting with industry leaders at drupa to showcase our competitive line of inkjet printheads.”

The FUJIFILM Dimatix SKYFIRE SF600 printhead is the next generation product in the company’s portfolio. At this year’s drupa, Fujifilm Dimatix invites visitors to Discover The Difference at their booth, located at Hall 8b / A02 – A02-6, where the company’s inkjet technologies will be on display showcasing their key tenets - Performance, Productivity, Durability and Support.

Performance

The FUJIFILM Dimatix SKYFIRE SF600 printhead delivers 600DPI resolution with drop size range of 5-25pL and nozzle layout that enables high throw distance to meet a broad range of applications. To ensure consistent output, the FUJIFILM Dimatix SKYFIRE SF600 is equipped with an integrated trimming heater and temperature sensor as well as REDIJET® coating for optimal use of aqueous and UV inks. Rounding up these features is top and tail alignment for compact integration and improved printhead to printhead accuracy.

Productivity

The FUJIFILM Dimatix SKYFIRE SF600 printhead incorporates high-speed jet design, with REDIJET elements including noise dampening technology and dual recirculation for reliable jetting at high speeds. The printhead can jet 11 grams of ink per square meter per color at over 130 meters per minute with four levels of grayscale. OEMs benefit from versadrop open waveform editing capability. For decades, this capability has enabled developers to tune printhead performance to their specific application.

Durability

The FUJIFILM Dimatix SKYFIRE SF600 printhead is taking advantage of FUJIFILM Dimatix’ proprietary sputtered PZT rated for trillions of actuations. It is designed with REDIJET coatings that enables it to reliably jet a range of aqueous solvent, oil and UV curable types common in large single-pass and scanning printing systems.

Support

FUJIFILM Dimatix has a dedicated worldwide field organization which offers exceptional support to ensure successful customer product development.

FUJIFILM Dimatix has partnered with several OEMs as early adopters across multiple industry segments who are testing and deploying the FUJIFILM Dimatix SKYFIRE SF600 printhead in their solutions. One of these early adopters is Shenzhen KINGT Technology Co., Ltd (KingT), a digital inkjet printing solution provider using the FUJIFILM SKYFIRE SF600 inkjet printhead in its newly introduced KGT-2513-Hi flatbed printer. KingT will be exhibiting at the upcoming drupa trade show located at booth B03 (Hall 8a). At their booth, KingT will display several products and samples printed using FUJIFILM Dimatix printheads including FUJIFILM Dimatix SAMBA® based label printers, the L-Press 330s and L-Press510, FUJIFILM Dimatix STARFIRE® based décor printer and the FUJIFILM Dimatix SKYFIRE based flatbed printer, the KGT-2513-Hi.

Industry media is welcome to learn more at Fujifilm’s press conference that will take place on May 28th 2024 at 12:30 pm CET at the Dusseldorf Messe CCD South Room 6 or visit the company’s reception at the FUJIFILM Booth Hall 8b / A02 – A02-6 to book an appointment.

About FujifilmFUJIFILM Dimatix, Inc., a leading global supplier of drop-on-demand inkjet printheads for commercial and industrial applications, is driving a revolution in inkjet technology to support a new generation of products for printing, industrial product decoration, and materials deposition. The company's innovative inkjet technology and world-class fabrication techniques enable OEMs, system integrators, and manufacturers to build cutting-edge systems and manufacturing processes for high-performance, precision printing of traditional inks and deposition of functional fluids on all types of surfaces, including flexible substrates.

FUJIFILM Dimatix, Inc., is headquartered in Santa Clara, California and maintains U.S. product development and manufacturing operations in California and New Hampshire. The company sells and supports its products worldwide through offices located in the United States, Europe, Japan, Korea, China and Singapore. For more information, visit www.dimatix.com.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver innovative products and services across the globe through the four key business segments of healthcare, electronics, business innovation, and imaging with over 70,000 employees. Guided and united by our Group Purpose of “giving our world more smiles,” we address social challenges and create a positive impact on society through our products, services, and business operations. Under its medium-term management plan, VISION2030, which ends in FY2030, we aspire to continue our evolution into a company that creates value and smiles for various stakeholders as a collection of global leading businesses and achieve a global revenue of 4 trillion yen (29 billion USD at an exchange rate of 140 JPY/USD). For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

