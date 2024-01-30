Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 30 Gennaio 2024
GG.BET and Team Vitality are extending their partnership into 2024

30 gennaio 2024 | 17.53
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Global betting brand GG.BET has announced the extension of its partnership agreement with international esports club Team Vitality into 2024. The victorious Counter-Strike roster and the betting company will be deepening their collaboration to aid the development of the esports industry.

KYIV, Ukraine, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GG.BET first partnered up with Team Vitality's Counter-Strike roster back in 2022. Since then, they have worked together on dozens of online projects and held face-to-face activations. These include integration with the mobile blockchain app V.Hive, downloaded by 80,000 fans of Team Vitality, and the biggest show match in Counter-Strike history - Match of LeGGends - which was watched by 1 million viewers online.

GG.BET press office:

"Since we first joined forces, GG.BET has supported Team Vitality all the way to the top. The team has won major tournaments, including the CS:GO BLAST.TV Paris Major 2023, and finished last season as the strongest team on the planet. In 2023, our projects engaged over 150 million fans on social media, and our work has inspired and motivated other market players to do more to support the esports industry. In 2024, we're setting ourselves new goals, and we'll be taking the strategic partnership between GG.BET and Team Vitality to new heights!"

Nicolas Maurer, CEO of Team Vitality:

"We are very pleased to extend and expand our partnership with GG.BET, a major player in the esports scene. From the very beginning of our cooperation, it was all about having fun and creating unmatched experiences for all the Counter-Strike fans. Like our meet & greet event in Rio, which gathered over 3.5 million reach, and the unforgettable show match against NAVI. We're looking forward to unveiling the exciting projects we'll be putting in place over the next two years, to make the CS community shine and grow."

GG.BET and Team Vitality are planning to organize online projects, as well as large-scale offline events for supporters of the esports club and fans of Counter-Strike and other disciplines, in order to make esports even more popular around the globe.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ggbet-and-team-vitality-are-extending-their-partnership-into-2024-302048240.html

