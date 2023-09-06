Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 06 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 16:09
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:50 Spagna, Hermoso denuncia Rubiales in Procura

15:28 Ucraina, Romania: "Pezzi drone russo su nostro territorio"

15:04 Infermiera uccisa a Roma, da video a celle telefoniche: prove schiaccianti contro Harrati

14:51 Grecia, passeggero in ritardo sale su traghetto ma lo spingono giù: morto - Video

14:35 India cambia nome per G20, inviti a leader a nome del presidente di Bharat

14:11 Incidente Brandizzo, fratello vittima: "Video parla, si è fatto autogiustizia"

13:52 Dl Caivano, commissario straordinario e Daspo urbano dai 14 anni: la bozza

13:50 Strage Cutro, il perito della Procura: "Da Frontex informazioni fuorvianti"

13:48 Meccanotecnica Umbra, addio al presidente Alberto Pacifici

13:47 Tempesta Daniel flagella Grecia, Turchia e Bulgaria: vittime e dispersi

13:39 Emanuela Orlandi, il fratello Pietro: "Parole Amato importanti, ora Commissione"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

GIGABYTE Announces The Latest AMD Radeon™ RX 7800 XT and RX 7700 XT GAMING OC Graphics Cards Hit The Market

06 settembre 2023 | 15.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TAIPEI, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, announced the GIGABYTE Radeon™ RX 7800 XT and RX 7700 XT GAMING OC graphics cards hit the market today. Based on AMD's Navi 32 chip using the RDNA 3 architecture, the RX 7800 XT GAMING OC excels in demanding 1440p gaming backed by substantial VRAM and computing power. Meanwhile, the RX 7700 XT GAMING OC emerges as an attractive mid-range option, also promising exceptional performance at 1440p.

Both RX 7800 XT and RX 7700 XT GAMING OC models are equipped with GIGABYTE's acclaimed WINDFORCE cooling system, engineered to ensure peak performance even during extended gaming sessions. This innovative cooling solution features a triple-fan design with Alternating Spinning technology, composite copper heat pipes, Screen Cooling, and an array of exclusive features. These components work in tandem to facilitate efficient heat dissipation, enabling the cards to maintain optimal operating temperatures while keeping noise levels at a minimum.

A pivotal feature of the WINDFORCE cooling system is the Alternate Spinning technology, wherein the central fan rotates in the opposite direction compared to the side fans. This coordinated airflow design doubles air pressure and reduces turbulence, effectively channeling heat away from both upper and lower sections of the graphics card. Moreover, the cards boast well-ventilated designs with Screen Cooling technology, which optimizes heat dispersion for superior cooling efficiency.

The graphics cards employ pure copper heat pipes in direct contact with the GPU and extend over the VRAM, facilitated by a copper plate, to ensure the optimal cooling of critical cores. In low-load or low-power gaming scenarios, the fans remain inactive, enabling gamers to immerse themselves in gameplay with absolute silence.

In terms of versatility, both graphics cards feature a Dual BIOS switch—a physical toggle empowering users to effortlessly switch between the default OC mode, optimized for high-performance tasks, and the silent mode, ideal for quiet gaming sessions.

Enhancing structural integrity, both cards are equipped with a sturdy metal backplate that not only reinforces the overall structure but also protects the PCB from sagging. The aesthetics are further enhanced by captivating LED lighting on the side, which can be customized to individual preferences via GIGABYTE Control Center.

GIGABYTE Radeon RX 7800 XT and RX 7700 XT GAMING OC graphics cards are now on market, please visit GIGABYTE official website for details.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2193545/GIGABYTE_Launches_The_Latest_AMD_Radeon__RX_78000_XT_RX.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gigabyte-announces-the-latest-amd-radeon-rx-7800-xt-and-rx-7700-xt-gaming-oc-graphics-cards-hit-the-market-301916046.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro ICT ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza XT GAMING OC excels eXTended technology XT Graphics cards hit
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, Blinken a Kiev
News to go
Truffe, tra sms e messaggi WhatsApp casi in aumento
News to go
Palermo, violenza sessuale su 2 sorelle: in carcere 4 familiari
News to go
Tumori, in under 50 aumentati del 79% in 30 anni
News to go
Petrolio, le decisioni di Russia e Arabia Saudita
News to go
Manovra 2024, oggi vertice di maggioranza
News to go
78 femminicidi dall'inizio dell'anno, i dati del Viminale
News to go
Lamezia Terme, sequestrata piantagione di canapa indiana
News to go
Mostra Venezia, Barbera: "Contro Woody Allen una persecuzione"
News to go
Bollette, Pichetto Fratin: "Valutiamo conferma misure contro rincari"
News to go
G20, lettera aperta Ong ai leader: "Tassate i super ricchi"
News to go
Roma, infermiera uccisa: 45enne fermato
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza