Lunedì 24 Marzo 2025
Aggiornato: 12:20
comunicato stampa

Aller Media expands Agillic across the Nordics

24 marzo 2025 | 11.46
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Aller Media, the Nordic market leader within magazines and weeklies, rolls out Agillic to Finland, Norway, and Sweden to replicate success from Denmark.

Founded in 1873, Aller Media is today the Nordic market leader within magazines and weeklies, creating stories and experiences across platforms, publications, and events. With media consumption increasingly digital, Aller Media is on a journey to manage the transformation efficiently and profitably.

A long standing Agillic client, Aller Media Denmark has generated strong business results, automating customer engagement across titles, increasing advertising revenue, reducing new customer churn, and retaining gifted subscriptions. Experience, Aller Media is now looking to apply across the Nordics.

Bente Klemetsdal, Group EVP and CCO at Aller Media explains: “At Aller Media, we are moving towards an even closer Nordic consolidation, where we want to make it easier for our employees to collaborate. With a shared tool for customer communication, we can strengthen cross-country cooperation and ensure that we leverage our collective knowledge and resources optimally. The experience from Denmark has demonstrated how technology can free up time for original content and unique customer experiences – a commercial foundation that we are now expanding across the Nordics to create even greater impact.”

Christian Samsø, CEO at Agillic adds: “Historically, Agillic has always had a very strong foothold within ‘Media & Entertainment’, and we are excited to see Aller Media Denmark set the bar internally and how their experience can apply across markets and operations. In that sense, Aller Media’s expansion underlines our value for and strategic focus on the Nordics, adding to a growing list of multinational clients benefitting from our platform’s scalability and advanced use cases.” 

For further information, please contact Christian Samsøe, CEO +45 24 88 24 24 christian.samsoe@agillic.com

About Agillic A/SAgillic A/S (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Copenhagen: AGILC) is a Danish software company offering brands a platform through which they can work with data-driven insights and content to create, automate, and send personalised communication to millions. Agillic is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. For further information, please visit agillic.com.

 

GNW1001075602 en en Agillic A/S Denmark Copenhagen AGILC DK0060955854 894500WP4D8JDZ88S128 agillic.com Martin Kristensen DK Technology Software & Computer Services
Totti e la follia del tifoso: "Mi ha baciato le scarpe per strada" - Video


