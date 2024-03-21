Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 21 Marzo 2024
Aggiornato: 13:33
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Cellebrite Files its 2023 Annual Report on Form 20-F

21 marzo 2024 | 13.31
LETTURA: 1 minuti

TYSONS CORNER, Va. and PETAH TIKVA, Israel, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellebrite DI Ltd. (Nasdaq: CLBT), a leader in premier Digital Investigative solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced that the Company has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

Cellebrite’s 2023 Annual Report on Form 20-F is available on the investor relations section of its website at https://investors.cellebrite.com/financial-information/sec-filings and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Shareholders may request a hard copy of the 2023 Annual Report on Form 20-F, free of charge, by contacting the Company at investors@cellebrite.com.

About Cellebrite Cellebrite’s (Nasdaq: CLBT) mission is to enable its customers to protect and save lives, accelerate justice and preserve privacy in communities around the world. We are a global leader in Digital Investigative solutions for the public and private sectors, empowering organizations in mastering the complexities of legally sanctioned digital investigations by streamlining intelligence processes. Trusted by thousands of leading agencies and companies worldwide, Cellebrite’s Digital Investigation platform and solutions transform how customers collect, review, analyze and manage data in legally sanctioned investigations. To learn more visit us at www.cellebrite.com, https://investors.cellebrite.com, or follow us on Twitter at @Cellebrite.

References to Websites and Social Media PlatformsReferences to information included on, or accessible through, websites and social media platforms do not constitute incorporation by reference of the information contained at or available through such websites or social media platforms, and you should not consider such information to be part of this press release.

Investor RelationsAndrew KramerVice President, Investor Relationsinvestors@cellebrite.com +1 973.206.7760

MediaVictor CooperSr. Director of Corporate Communications + Content OperationsVictor.cooper@cellebrite.com+1 404.804.5910

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
GNW9066838 en en Cellebrite DI Ltd USA Vienna CLBT IL0011794802 http//cellebrite.com Jackie Labrecque US Telecommunications Mobile Telecommunications premier Digital Investigative solutions NASDAQ commissione della borsa valori Israel
Vedi anche
News to go
Vittime mafia, corteo a Roma e manifestazioni in tutta Italia
News to go
Bce, Rapporto annuale attività di vigilanza: cosa ha detto Lagarde
News to go
Morti sul lavoro, flash mob a Roma: mille bare in piazza del Popolo
News to
Rottamazione quater, ancora poche ore per pagare prime tre rate
News to go
Papà italiani più vecchi d'Europa, il primo figlio a 36 anni
News to go
Russia, Putin presidente fino al 2030
News to go
Decreto Flussi 2024, oggi click day per lavoratori non stagionali
News to go
Mattarella: "Le guerre in Ucraina e Medio Oriente vanno fermate"
News to go
Miele, Coldiretti: "Quello italiano affossato da import sleale e cambiamenti climatici"
News to go
Coldiretti: "Quasi 200mila imprenditrici nel settore agricolo"
News to go
Elezioni Russia, inchiostro nelle urne e slogan pro Ucraina: le proteste ai seggi
New to go
Aldo Moro, 46 anni fa la strage di Via Fani


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza