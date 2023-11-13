Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 13 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 14:35
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:30 A Roma la Lpg week, una settimana di eventi dedicati al Gpl

14:21 Xi Jinping 'l'americano', il ritorno a San Francisco del leader cinese

14:08 Gina Lollobrigida, factotum Piazzolla condannato a 3 anni

14:01 Critiche al film 'Ferrari', la star Adam Driver manda 'affanc...' il pubblico

13:59 Ricky Tognazzi: "A 'Ballando con le Stelle' ho perso... 10 chili"

13:50 Covid, antivirali e terapie: ecco le nuove linee guida sul trattamento del virus

13:45 Manovra 2024, Bonomi: "E' ragionevole, ma incompleta: manca strategia di crescita"

13:29 Calenda, forum all'Adnkronos: "Riforme? Male. Sciopero? È diritto ma sembra politico. Pd? Ostaggio del M5S"

12:43 Il granchio blu arriva alla Camera, showcooking e degustazione domani a Montecitorio

12:39 Università, Mattarella: "Alloggi studenti questione di primaria importanza"

12:25 Covid, con nuove varianti malattia meno grave: cosa dice l'Oms

12:11 Belen e l'anello di diamanti, si sposa?

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Cellebrite’s 2024 Industry Trends Survey Reveals Urgent Digital Challenges in Law Enforcement

13 novembre 2023 | 14.30
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Annual Public Sector Survey Highlights Growing Need for Digital Intelligence Integration and Solutions

TYSONS CORNER, Va. and PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellebrite DI Ltd. (Nasdaq: CLBT), a global leader in Digital Intelligence (DI) solutions, unveils the critical insights from its 2024 Industry Trends Survey for the Public Sector. Now in its fifth year, the survey findings reveal the urgent need for agencies to digitally transform key workflows to address severe staffing shortages and a growing volume of evidence.

The survey, gathering insights from 2,000 law enforcement leaders and practitioners, underscores challenges in device access, data extraction, evidence management and analysis. A notable majority report increased overtime and insufficient training to tackle digitally driven crimes. Disturbingly, many still rely on outdated paper-based reviews or manual digital tools, resulting in a staggering 45 hours typically spent reviewing digital evidence per case. With three out of four practitioners agreeing digital evidence is pivotal in case resolution, it is critical for agencies to adopt technologies that will transform their workflows, increase productivity and create efficiencies to solve cases faster, smarter and more defensibly.

“Technology has changed the nature of crime,” says Steve Foster, Special Agent in Charge at the Georgia Bureau of Investigations whose unit utilizes Cellebrite technology to solve crimes. “We need the tools and people in place to be able to work through the challenges.”

“Digital evidence continues to play an important role in modern investigations. As criminal technology evolves, it is that much more critical agencies are equipped with the tools, solutions and training needed to identify and analyze all case data,” said Leeor Ben-Peretz, Chief Strategy Officer, Cellebrite. “This year’s survey validates our commitment to supporting agencies through their digital transformations, help them manage their growing caseloads, and reduce investigator and examiner fatigue.”

Key survey revelations include:

The annual survey includes respondents from North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region. To view the full survey results, please click here.

About Cellebrite

Cellebrite’s (NASDAQ: CLBT) mission is to enable its customers to protect and save lives, accelerate justice, and preserve privacy in communities around the world. We are a global leader in Digital Intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors, empowering organizations in mastering the complexities of legally sanctioned digital investigations by streamlining intelligence processes. Trusted by thousands of leading agencies and companies worldwide, Cellebrite’s Digital Intelligence platform and solutions transform how customers collect, review, analyze and manage data in legally sanctioned investigations. To learn more, visit us at https://www.cellebrite.com and https://investors.cellebrite.com.

MediaVictor CooperSr. Director of Corporate Communications + Content OperationsVictor.cooper@cellebrite.com+1 404.804.5910

Investors RelationsAndrew KramerVice President, Investor Relationsinvestors@cellebrite.com+1 973.206.7760

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
GNW8977954 en en Cellebrite DI Ltd USA Vienna CLBT IL0011794802 http//cellebrite.com Regan Durkin US Telecommunications Mobile Telecommunications Cellebrite industry trends Digital Forensics Digital Intelligence Trends survey Reveals Urgent Digital Challenges Challenges in Law enforcement Annual Public Sector Survey Highlights Reveals Urgent Digital
Vedi anche
News to go
Manovra, Bonomi: "Su 30 mld misure espansive solo 9,4% a imprese"
News to go
Qualificazioni Euro 2024, venerdì Italia- Macedonia del Nord
News to go
'Ndrangheta in Liguria, 26 arresti
News to go
Israele-Gaza, Idf: catturati oltre 20 miliziani Hamas
News to go
Indi Gregory, Meloni: "Fatto il possibile ma non è bastato"
News to go
Salari, le donne guadagnano 8mila euro in meno
News to go
Guerra Israele-Hamas, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Tasse, quasi la metà degli italiani non dichiara redditi
News to go
Tornano sole e caldo sull'Italia: le previsioni
News to go
Nassiriya 20 anni dopo, l'omaggio ai 19 italiani uccisi nella strage
News to go
Agricoltura 'verde', via libera agli aiuti di Stato: ecco per chi
News to go
Meloni agli italiani: "Volete decidere o continuare a guardare?"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza