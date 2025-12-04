CGTN: China-Europe Ties: Shaping the Next 50 Years

BEIJING, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the European Union - a pivotal moment not only for reflecting on the past, but for exploring the pathway for the next half-century. As the year draws to a close, prominent European leaders and thinkers have visited China, engaging in open dialogue about where China and Europe will go from here.

Looking back, former Italian Prime Minister Romano Prodi offered an arresting reflection. “China and Europe have never been enemies, but we have never been brothers,” he said. “And this is the moment in which history obliges us to change.” Prodi made the sharp observation that Europe must fully recognize the scale of China’s rise and understand that China’s role in global affairs is now indispensable.

While Prodi pointed out this historical urgency, former Austrian Chancellor Wolfgang Schüssel shed light on the challenges facing global governance. For him, one of Europe’s significant responsibilities to the world, together with China, is to safeguard stability. He noted that the world is confronting US-initiated tariff wars, which have triggered global trade upheaval. Schüssel believes that a Europe-China partnership would safeguard the architecture of peace and address disruptions.

Peter Jungen, Chairman of Germany's Peter Jungen Holding, issued a call to entrepreneurs to focus on the dynamic Chinese market. He is convinced that China’s transformation into an innovation-driven, entrepreneurial economy has created opportunities the world cannot afford to ignore. His message to global business leaders is direct: China is not just a market, but a place where ideas, technology, and industry continuously regenerate and empower each other.

"Europe’s competitiveness will depend on cooperation with fast-growing Asian economies,” says Iván Kovácsics, Director for International Strategy and Cooperation at Magyar Nemzeti Bank. He believes Europe must accelerate innovation and broaden its partnerships, and that China - with its strong industrial capacity and advanced technologies - is essential in this process.

The next 50 years are now beginning for China and Europe, two major players in a multipolar world. A shared test lies ahead: how they will connect the two major markets and civilizations to build a comprehensive strategic partnership of global influence.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2025-12-04/China-Europe-Ties-Shaping-the-Next-50-Years-1IPjpmty9FK/p.html

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0e2ecd3b-265b-4877-a7fc-acb23493ed73

Contact: Jiang Simin cgtn@cgtn.com

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale Globenewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.