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China Eastern Airlines Launches International App 2.0 with Enhanced Digital Travel Services

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15 settembre 2026 | 10.41
LETTURA: 1 minuti

SHANGHAI, Sept. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- China Eastern Airlines (CEAir) recently launched version 2.0 of its international app, now available on the App Store and Google Play, offering global travelers a smoother and more convenient digital travel experience through comprehensive upgrades to its underlying technology, user experience, and interface design.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Designed around the practical needs of international travelers, the new version incorporates upgrades across key stages of the travel experience, from flight search and booking to seat selection and itinerary management.

The flight search and booking process has been streamlined, making it easier for travelers to search, select, and book their flights.

For long-haul international flights, the upgraded seat selection feature provides a clearer view of cabin layouts, seat pitch, and seat availability, helping travelers make more informed choices.

A redesigned Trip Hub automatically consolidates upcoming and past trips, allowing passengers to keep track of their itineraries more efficiently.

Important flight information, including departure and arrival times, delay notifications, terminals, and boarding gates, is displayed more prominently for quick access.

The airline said it will continue to enhance the user experience across its travel services and introduce more international and locally preferred payment options to further improve digital services for travelers worldwide.

Company: China Eastern Airlines

Website: http://www.ceair.com/

Contact: Caowei

Email: ceapr@ceair.com

City: Shanghai

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
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GNW9826997 en en China Eastern Airlines China Changning https//oa.ceair.com/au/en/ Michelle Lauifata PR Contact CN Consumer Services Travel & Leisure App
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