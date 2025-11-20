Dangbei Joins Amazon’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday in Italy with Discounts Up to 35%

Exclusive on Amazon.it, November 20–December 1, 2025 — Flagship 4K projectors and portable projectors at up to 35% off.

ROME, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dangbei, a leading innovator in smart projection technology, will join Amazon Italy’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday from November 20–December 1, 2025. Shoppers can save up to 35% on Dangbei’s most popular projectors, from flagship 4K models to lightweight portable solutions.

Biggest Savings

Dangbei DBOX02 – 4K ALPD laser projector with 2450 ISO lumens for bright daytime viewing, Google TV, and licensed Netflix.Now €1, 0 99 ( 26.7% , down from €1,499).

Flagship Home Cinema Projectors

Dangbei DBOX02 Pro – 4K laser projector with HDR10+, advanced image processing, and a built-in gimbal stand for flexible placement.Now € 959 ( 26.2% , down from €1,299). Dangbei MP1 Max– Next-gen Tri-Laser + LED 4K projector with 3100 ISO lumens, 110% BT.2020 color coverage, and ΔE<1 accuracy. A top choice for cinephiles who prioritize color precision.Now €1, 4 99 ( 21.1% , down from €1,899).

Lightweight & Portable Options

Dangbei Atom– Ultra-slim laser projector with 1200 ISO lumens and built-in Google TV. Compact yet powerful, delivering sharp Full HD with HDR10.Now € 597 ( 19.2% , down from €739).

Dangbei Freedo – Battery-ready portable projector with 450 ISO lumens, a 165° gimbal stand, and licensed Netflix. Perfect for outdoor movie nights.Now € 369 ( 26.1% , down from €499).

Dangbei N2 mini – Native 1080p projector with a 190° tilt stand and built-in Netflix. Easy wall or ceiling projection in a small package.Now €1 69 ( 22.8% , down from €219).

All deals are available exclusively at the Dangbei Store on Amazon.it.

About DangbeiDangbei is a premium smart entertainment provider specializing in projectors. Trusted by over 200 million users worldwide, Dangbei combines advanced technology with user-friendly design, delivering stunning visuals and immersive sound for both home and mobile entertainment. For more information, please visit https://us.dangbei.com.

