EVIDENT Corporation Appoints New CEO and COO

TOKYO, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evident Corporation (“Evident”) announced the appointment of William Wesley “Wes” Pringle as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Hiroyuki Yoshimoto as President and Chief Operating Officer (COO). Effective immediately, Wes takes over for Evident’s interim CEO Eric Anderson.

Wes has an impressive 30-year career driving growth and business transformation across a variety of industries, including consumer, industrial, healthcare and software-enabled businesses. Prior to joining Evident, Wes ran several companies for Danaher including Fluke Corporation (a global test and measurement leader), which he led for almost 10 years. As President of Fluke, Wes oversaw a period of significant growth and market expansion. More recently, he served as Head of Portfolio Operations at the private equity firm Onex Corporation, where he helped over a dozen portfolio companies accelerate performance. “I am honored to join Evident and help lead this 100-year-old business through a new phase of growth. By unleashing the passion and talents of this organization, I believe we can deliver exceptional growth and market changing innovations for our customers.”

Hiroyuki is an experienced leader with a proven track record of leading global companies headquartered in Japan and the USA. Prior to joining Evident, Hiroyuki had several senior leadership roles at global manufacturing companies such as Nissan Motor Corporation Group and Nidec Corporation. He led significant business growth by expanding market share and providing hands-on leadership for operational excellence. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President and Japan Representative at American Express, where he led the business on a remarkable growth journey. “By working as one team, I am convinced that Evident can create sustainable growth while continuing its mission of pioneering innovations that make society healthier and safer. Our commitment to ensuring customer satisfaction, along with fostering strong relationships with business partners and stakeholders will be the cornerstone of our progress.”

With this new leadership team, Evident will realize its next chapter by further strengthening its commitment to delivering world-class solutions to our customers.

About EVIDENT

At Evident, we are guided by the scientific spirit—innovation and exploration are at the heart of what we do. Committed to making people’s lives healthier, safer, and more fulfilling, we support our customers with solutions that solve their challenges and advance their work—whether it’s researching medical breakthroughs, inspecting infrastructure, or exposing hidden toxins in consumer products.

Evident Industrial’s solutions range from microscopes and videoscopes to nondestructive testing equipment and X-ray analyzers for maintenance, manufacturing, and environmental applications. Backed by state-of-the-art technologies, Evident’s products are widely used for quality control, inspection, and measurement.

Evident Life Science empowers scientists and researchers through collaboration and cutting-edge life science solutions. Dedicated to meeting the challenges and supporting the evolving needs of its customers, Evident Life Science advances a comprehensive range of microscopes for pathology, hematology, IVF, and other clinical applications as well as for research and education.

For more information, visit www.EvidentScientific.com

About Bain Capital Private Equity

Bain Capital Private Equity has partnered closely with management teams to provide the strategic resources that build great companies and help them thrive since its founding in 1984. Bain Capital Private Equity's global team of more than 280 investment professionals creates value for its portfolio companies through its global platform and depth of expertise in key vertical industries including healthcare, consumer/retail, financial and business services, industrials, and technology, media and telecommunications. Bain Capital has 23 offices on four continents. The firm has made primary or add-on investments in more than 1,100 companies since its inception. In addition to private equity, Bain Capital invests across multiple asset classes, including credit, public equity, venture capital and real estate, managing approximately $160 billion in total assets and leveraging the firm's shared platform to capture opportunities in strategic areas of focus.

For more information, please visit www.baincapitalprivateequity.com

