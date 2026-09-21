Hive Box Partners with Stasher to Expand Smart Luggage Storage Services in Europe

Hive Box

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, Hive Box ( https://hive-box.com/ ), a smart parcel locker operator, signed a strategic cooperation agreement in London with Stasher ( https://stasher.com/ ), a global luggage storage platform. The two companies will jointly promote the deployment of smart luggage storage lockers in the UK and Europe. The first batch of lockers has already been put into operation in cities including London, Manchester and Edinburgh.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Hive Box is a leading provider of last-mile logistics solutions, with more than 400,000 smart locker units deployed worldwide, covering 236,000 communities. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in London, Stasher provides luggage storage services in more than 1,200 cities, with over 10,000 storage locations. The company has established partnerships with hotels, shops and travel platforms, providing travelers with luggage storage options in destinations around the world. The cooperation also extends to investment. Hive Box will make a strategic investment of £1 million in Stasher to accelerate the deployment of the smart locker network in the UK and Europe, helping hotels and other businesses provide 24-hour luggage storage services in new ways.

Deepening Cooperation to Expand Smart Storage Services in European Travel Scenarios

Under the partnership, an initial batch of 100 smart luggage storage lockers will be deployed and launched in the UK, primarily at hotels, railway stations, airports and tourist centers. The number of jointly deployed lockers is expected to increase to 1,000 or more in the future.

For hotels, idle lobby space can be transformed into self-service luggage storage points, providing a new way to offer luggage storage services without requiring dedicated staff. For travelers, luggage can be stored and retrieved by scanning a QR code, without being restricted by front-desk operating hours.

The partnership goes beyond equipment deployment. Stasher has a broad storage network and local market resources, while Hive Box brings strong capabilities in smart locker hardware development and large-scale deployment. Orders and user traffic from Stasher will be fulfilled through Hive Box's self-service locker network. The two companies will also continue to deepen cooperation in operations, scenario expansion and localized services, jointly promoting the deployment of smart luggage storage services in the European market.

Addressing Luggage Storage Challenges in Europe

Luggage storage is a frequent need for travelers, yet supply across the European market remains uneven. Some major railway stations have removed on-site lockers due to security considerations. Manual luggage storage counters often have limited opening hours, requiring travelers to adapt their plans around service availability. Hotel luggage storage is typically managed by front-desk staff, making service availability dependent on staff capacity.

The smart luggage storage lockers introduced through the partnership are designed to address these challenges. For travelers, luggage can be stored and collected simply by scanning a QR code, with 24/7 access free from the limitations of staffed service hours. The self-service process makes luggage storage more convenient while allowing travelers greater flexibility when arranging their trips.

For hotels, shops and other venues, the lockers can turn underused spaces such as lobbies and retail areas into self-service luggage storage points. This reduces the need for on-site staff to handle luggage while creating an additional source of service revenue.

By combining Stasher's local luggage storage network with Hive Box's capabilities in smart locker hardware development and large-scale deployment, the two companies will bring smart luggage storage services to more users. Looking ahead, Hive Box will continue to work with more international partners to explore diverse application scenarios and promote the deployment of its service capabilities in global markets.

Contact person: Ms. Yang, Tel: 86-10-63074558.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale

Responsabilità editoriale Globenewswire.