inCruises Launches Membership 3.0: A Groundbreaking Evolution in Travel Rewards

Enhancements improve flexibility, reduce time to travel, and simplify and amplify rewards

GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- inCruises has introduced Membership 3.0, a transformative advancement in its innovative travel rewards club.

"Membership 3.0 has dramatically expanded the world-leading value our Club delivers," says Michael Hutchison, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of inCruises. "This latest groundbreaking evolution is enriching more lives in more significant ways than ever."

Key Features of Membership 3.0:

New INsider Pricing

Active Members now receive an instant 17% discount on cruises, hotels, and resorts—eliminating the need to wait for Reward Points to accumulate.

New Membership Plans

inCruises introduces two new options alongside the existing Classic plan:

Recharged Reward Points Program

inCruises innovative Reward Points system, which doubles Members' vacation purchasing power and allows them to reduce retail cruise prices by up to 50% or even 100%, has been simplified and enhanced for greater ease of use and impact.

Expanded Opportunities for Partners

Membership 3.0 introduces more accessible and sustainable pathways for Partners to earn INcome and INcentives. With enhanced compensation plans and broader rewards, Partners can now grow their businesses more effectively while enriching lives through travel.

"We are thrilled by the overwhelmingly positive response to Membership 3.0 from our Members and Partners," says Anthony Varvaro, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of inGroup. "This is a phenomenal opportunity for travelers to explore the world at unbeatable value and for entrepreneurial Partners to join our mission of enriching lives."

About inGroup International and inCruises

inCruises is one of the world’s largest subscription-based travel clubs and a division of inGroup International. The Club empowers Members to enjoy a wide range of cruise, hotel, and resort offerings at unparalleled value. Since its launch in 2016, inCruises has welcomed over one million Members and Partners across 200+ countries and territories, making a significant impact on the lives of its global community.

inGroup is dedicated to enriching lives by offering an innovative travel rewards club and providing sustainable business opportunities for its growing Partner team. The company also prioritizes positive global citizenship, with recent initiatives supporting Mercy Ships and Ukrainian Relief efforts.