30 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato:
inGroup International Honored with Three Travel Weekly Magellan Awards

30 ottobre 2023
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Leading the way with gold and silver accolades for the second consecutive year

GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- inGroup International is pleased to announce that their brand, inCruises, has once again been recognized for its excellence and innovation in the travel industry. For the second year in a row, inCruises has received three Travel Weekly Magellan Awards in the Travel Advisor Segment.

Honors include a Gold Award for Overall Business Strategy, recognizing inCruises for exceeding 70,000 active referring Partners globally. Additionally, the inCruises Web Portal and Member and Partner Training Programs garnered Silver in the Overall Technology Solutions and Overall Training Program categories.

"We are honored to receive three prestigious awards for the second year in a row. It is a testament to our team's hard work, passion, and constantly striving to deliver exceptional services and experiences to our Members and Partners," says Anthony Varvaro, COO and CFO of inGroup International.

The Travel Weekly Magellan Awards are the premier awards for the travel industry that honor the best in travel and salute the outstanding travel professionals behind it all.

"Ensuring our Partners and Members enjoy a seamless online experience is our constant focus. Being recognized amongst so many great companies in this category is a real honor," says Kenneth Hernández, Chief Technology Officer at inGroup.

inCruises' commitment to excellence has been widely recognized and celebrated by industry experts, Members and Partners, and cruise line partners. These awards not only serve as a recognition of the brand's accomplishments but also a testament to their ongoing mission to provide innovative solutions and enhance the customer experience.

About inGroup International and inCruises

inCruises is one of the world’s largest subscription-based travel clubs and a division of inGroup International. Since launching in 2016, the Company has added more than one million Members and Partners in 200+ countries. inStays was added in 2022, giving Members access to 200,000 different cruise, hotel, and resort offers. inGroup is making a measurable difference in its Club Members' lives and is committed to providing a sustainable business ownership opportunity to its growing Partner team. In addition, the Company is committed to positive global corporate citizenship by recently supporting Mercy Ships and Ukrainian Relief efforts. For more information, visit in.Group and inCruises.

