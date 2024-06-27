KFSH&RC Leads Global Healthcare Revolution with AI and Robotics

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSH&RC) is at the forefront of the global AI and robotics revolution. These technological advancements, driven by Saudi Vision 2030, are set to unlock an estimated $15 billion to $27 billion in economic value for the Kingdom’s medical sector by 2030, in addition to their pivotal role in streamlining processes and transforming patient care.

Robotic-assisted surgeries are a hallmark of KFSH&RC's technological integration. In 2023 alone, KFSH&RC performed 1,195 robotic-assisted procedures, most notably, the world’s first fully robotic liver transplantation, highlighting KFSH&RC's pioneering role in using robotics to enhance surgical precision and patient recovery.

Complementing these surgical advancements, Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS), has become a cornerstone of KFSH&RC’s approach to early detection and treatment of genetic disorders. By conducting over 7,000 WGS tests in 2023 to date, the hospital has enabled the identification of genetic predispositions to various diseases. This dual focus on cutting-edge surgical technology and comprehensive genetic analysis positions KFSH&RC at the forefront of medical innovation, ensuring that patients receive the most precise and effective care possible.

KFSH&RC's laboratories are also equipped with automated systems that streamline diagnostics and testing processes. These systems enhance accuracy and speed, allowing for quicker diagnosis and treatment of patients. Over 1.5 million tests were processed, reducing turnaround times by 30%.

Recognizing the transformative potential of digital health, KFSH&RC has embraced AI-driven solutions across various departments. In 2023, AI tools in radiology improved diagnostic accuracy by 25% and reduced misdiagnosis rates by 18%, enhancing the detection and treatment of diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular disorders. By leveraging AI and advanced biotechnological methods, KFSH&RC successfully produced CAR-T cells internally for cancer treatment, reducing the cost of treatment and alleviating patient suffering.

Central to KFSH&RC’s advancements is its state-of-the-art Capacity Command Centre, the primary source for data-driven decision-making. It monitors patient movements to maintain care quality, adhere to standard procedures, and predict demand volumes to mitigate risks. Utilizing AI-driven strategies, the Centre has executed over 170,000 intervention procedures since its launch in September 2021, reducing bed waiting times from 32 hours to 6 hours and cutting emergency department waiting times by 14%.

Looking ahead, KFSH&RC continues to integrate advanced technologies into the global healthcare ecosystem as a smart hospital and remains committed to driving innovation and excellence in medical care.

It is noteworthy that KFSH&RC has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 20th globally, in the list of the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centres for the second consecutive year and recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2024 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally in the same year, it was ranked among the world's best 250 hospitals by Newsweek magazine.

