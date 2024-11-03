Cerca nel sito
 
KFSHRC & Lilly Collaborate in Alzheimer’s Early Detection

03 novembre 2024 | 16.38
LETTURA: 2 minuti

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) and Eli Lilly Saudi Arabia signed an MoU today to improve Alzheimer’s patient care. The Memorandum would pave the way to transform KFSHRC’s Neuroscience Centre into a regional hub of excellence for Alzheimer’s Disease.

The Parties aim to jointly explore initiatives to educate and train Saudi Arabian healthcare professionals about neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s, including the latest global research findings and best-in-class global practices in care.

This comprehensive collaboration envisages Lilly transferring manufacturing know-how to KFSHRC, enabling future manufacturing of Positron Emission Tomography (PET) imaging agents and tracers in Saudi Arabia, which has export potential.

PET scans are advanced imaging tests that use radiopharmaceuticals called tracers. They are frequently used to detect early signs of cancer, heart disease, and brain conditions. Thus, they help diagnose and assess the spread of cancer, heart problems, and brain disorders such as tumours, epilepsy, dementia, and Alzheimer’s disease.

Dr. Najeeb Qadi, Director of the Neuroscience Centre at KFSHRC, said: “The signing of this MoU between KFSHRC & Lilly represents a transformative step in dealing with Alzheimer's disease. Through localised, cutting-edge PET imaging technology, we can empower earlier, more accurate diagnoses, giving patients a chance at better outcomes and improved quality of life. A key aspect of this collaboration is the transfer of knowledge and technology, which could ensure that Saudi specialists are equipped with the latest advancements. This initiative would empower our local experts to deliver world-class care, bringing global innovations directly to our patients. This collaboration reinforces our unwavering commitment to the well-being of our patients and their families. Together, we are advancing care and giving hope a new home.”

In Riyadh, Irina Zaporozhets, President of Lilly Middle East and Turkey, said: "Lilly will bring state-of-the-art early detection processes for diseases like Alzheimer's to Saudi Arabia. By combining our expertise with KFSHRC, we aim to make transformative strides in diagnosing and treating Alzheimer's in Saudi Arabia. This long-term strategic collaboration allows the production of Amyloid and Tau PET tracers for Alzheimer’s PET imaging in Saudi Arabia. It can improve patient outcomes and establish a foundation for ongoing regional Alzheimer’s research and innovation."

It is noteworthy that KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 20th globally in the list of the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centres for the second consecutive year and has been recognised as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2024 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally, in the same year, it was ranked among the world's best 250 hospitals and included in the World’s Best Smart Hospitals list for 2025 by Newsweek magazine. For more information, visit www.kfshrc.edu.sa or contact our media team at mediacoverage@kfshrc.edu.sa.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fc790b8d-b31c-4e33-a383-6c186a4f60bd

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c35c4acd-a8ea-4d41-ab49-f6a34d835608

in Evidenza