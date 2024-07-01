Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 01 Luglio 2024
KFSHRC Performs Over 5,000 Successful Kidney Transplants

01 luglio 2024 | 09.58
LETTURA: 2 minuti

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC) has successfully performed 5,000 kidney transplants since the inception of its Transplant Program in 1981, placing it among a select group of leading global health centres that have achieved this milestone. Last year alone, KFSHRC has performed 80 paediatric kidney transplants, the highest number conducted by any hospital in a single year. This achievement makes KFSHRC's Kidney Transplant Program the largest of its kind, surpassing health centres in the United States and Europe.

Over the past decade, the program has experienced significant growth, with more than 3,000 transplants performed since 2010 and approximately 1,250 transplants in the last three years alone.

Moreover, the establishment of the Kidney Paired Donation (KPD) program has significantly revolutionised the transplantation landscape by addressing the challenge of compatibility between patients and their donors. This program has helped patients who would otherwise face considerable obstacles in finding suitable matches. By facilitating the exchange of donors whose blood types or tissues do not match the intended recipient, KFSHRC has become a leader in paired donation transplants compared to any single health centres in the United States and Europe.

Furthermore, by adopting advanced technologies, the centre now relies entirely on minimally invasive surgery including removing kidneys from donors with the robotic assistance. The surgeons are also able to transplant kidneys in a selected group of patients through robotic surgery. This minimally invasive procedure enhances precision and safety.

It is important to note that the kidney and patient survival rates at one year are between 97% to 99%. This achievement underscores the establishment of a stellar transplant centre within the organisation. Beyond routine kidney transplants, this centre specialises in complex cases, including those involving different blood groups, low-weight paediatric patients, paired exchanges, and patients with elevated body mass index.

KFSHRC has retained its status as the leading institution in the Middle East and Africa for the second year running and ranks 20th globally among the top 250 academic medical centres worldwide. It is also recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East in 2024, according to Brand Finance. Additionally, Newsweek Magazine has ranked it among the top 250 hospitals globally.

For further information, please contact:Mr. Essam AlZahrani, Acting Head of Media Affairs, 0555254429Mr. Abdullah Alown, Media Coordination Officer, 0556294232

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/88556828-01ff-4b53-81ea-c8911d9c9f47

