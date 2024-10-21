Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 21 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 09:16
NetBet Italy adds Isibet Pro as new sports games aggregator

21 ottobre 2024 | 09.00
LETTURA: 1 minuti

ROME, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet Italy - a leading online casino and sportsbook - has bolstered its virtual sport games library after striking a partnership with Isibet Pro.

NetBet Italy has built one of the best and most extensive virtual sport game libraries. This new partnership is yet another example of its mission to provide the best possible service to its customers and iGamers.

Isibet Pro has helped deliver some of the finest virtual sport games on the market by working with a host of top providers.

The Italian company is committed to offering an ever-evolving gaming experience and provides games on a range of sports, including football, horse and dog racing, motor racing, cycling and tennis.

Claudia Georgevici, NetBet PR manager, said: “We’re so happy to partner with Isibet Pro to help create an even better service for our customers. By partnering with Isibet Pro, we continue to make the NetBet sports gaming experience as fun and diverse as possible. Our customers are going to love the new games in our library from their providers.”

Romano Biondi, CEO at Isibet Pro, said: “I am thrilled to announce this agreement with NetBet, a company who shares the same iGaming values as us. We as a company are so excited for NetBet users to experience the titles we have to offer from our providers, while being able to stick to the responsible gaming values that NetBet shares with us.”

For more information contact pr@netbet.it.

Notes to editors

About NetBet.it

NetBet.it is a single-member BPG SRL site, founded in 2008. It is one of the first Italian portals specialising in online gaming and is licensed by ADM. With access to thousands of industry-leading casino games and daily sports events, NetBet.it has evolved into one of Italy's favourite online gaming brands.

For more information please visit: https://www.netbet.it

